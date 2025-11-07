Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

International Buyers Still Favor U.S. Homes, But Demand Shows Signs of Cooling 

Picture of Andy Beth Miller
Andy Beth Miller

International home shopping activity in the U.S. softened slightly in the third quarter of 2025 but remained stronger than before the pandemic, according to Realtor.com data. Overseas buyers accounted for 1.5% of all U.S. online home search traffic, a statistic down a touch from 1.6% a year earlier, but still above the 1.2% recorded in late 2019. 

Miami continued to dominate as the top destination for foreign buyers, capturing 8.4% of all international online views. New York followed at 5.6%, and Los Angeles at 4.8%, while Orlando and Dallas each drew 2.7%. These major metros have long appealed to international shoppers, who tend to seek higher-end homes tied to investment potential, professional opportunities, or lifestyle appeal. 

Key Findings:

  • In 2025Q3, international home shoppers made up 1.5% of online shopping demand.
  • International shoppers flocked to Miami, FL (8.4% of international demand in the U.S.), followed by New York, NY (5.6%), and Los Angeles, CA (4.8%).
  • International shoppers look at pricier homes than the typical U.S. shopper, but the price gap has narrowed in the past year.
  • In 2025Q3, the median home viewed by international buyers in the 20 most popular U.S. markets was 29.8% more expensive than the median home viewed by domestic buyers.
  • This gap is down from 34.2% as international buyers’ median-viewed prices fell faster.
  • The price outlook for international shoppers is mixed as a variety of new policies will push international demand in opposing directions.
  • Canada is the top source of international home shopping to the U.S. Nonetheless, the share of international online traffic from Canada declined from 36.6% in 2024Q3 to 32.1% in 2025Q3.

Share of Online Traffic From International Shoppers

It is worth noting here that the price gap between international and domestic buyers has narrowed. The median home viewed by international shoppers across the 20 most popular U.S. markets was about 29.8% pricier than those viewed by domestic buyers, a statistic that is down from 34.2% the year before. The smaller gap reflects a faster decline in the median price of homes viewed by international buyers, which fell 5.2% year-over-year compared with a 1.7% drop for domestic viewers. Economists attribute this flux to global currency fluctuations and weaker demand for luxury properties. 

Los Angeles displayed the widest price disparity, with international shoppers viewing homes roughly 174 percent more expensive than those favored by domestic buyers. New York followed with a 49% difference, while San Francisco and Boston reported gaps of 33 and 24%, respectively. In contrast, Austin ranked fifth for price gap size, but for different reasons. (Its status as a growing innovation and employment hub has drawn more skilled international workers and investors seeking relative affordability.) 

Top 10 Markets Loved by International Home Shoppers

RankMarketTraffic ShareMedian home viewed by international shoppers, 2025Q3Median home viewed by domestic shoppers, 2025Q3Price difference (%), 2025Q3Price difference (%), Q3 of 2022-2024
1Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL8.4%$546,633$566,167-3.5%-3.1%
2New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ5.6%$1,029,333$690,00049.2%49.3%
3Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA4.8%$3,276,317$1,197,667173.6%200.4%
4Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL2.7%$454,967$454,6330.1%2.1%
5Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas2.7%$543,667$484,93312.1%14.7%
6Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX2.3%$405,000$362,66711.7%15.1%
7Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL2.3%$414,467$417,497-0.7%3.3%
8Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN1.9%$431,300$392,9679.8%11.3%
9Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ1.9%$588,000$540,3308.8%5.4%
10Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA1.5%$481,666$448,3007.4%14.4%

Canada remains the leading source of foreign home search traffic, representing 32.1% of international views. But even that share declined from 36.6% a year ago as exchange rate volatility and trade tensions weighed on Canadian interest. The U.K., Mexico, Germany, and Australia rounded out the top five countries. Canadian shoppers remain especially drawn to Florida markets such as Cape Coral, North Port, and Tampa, although their share of traffic to those metros has dropped noticeably since 2024. 

Looking forward, policy shifts could push international demand in opposite directions. New visa programs aimed at attracting high-net-worth individuals may drive luxury demand higher, while tighter restrictions on work visas could temper interest in tech-oriented cities especially. 

To read more, click here.

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller is a seasoned journalist, editor, and freelance writer with over 20 years of experience in magazine, newspaper, and editorial writing. She has contributed to a variety of journalistic publications, including DSNEWS, MReport, and FiveStar Institute, as well as luxury magazines such as Pasadena Magazine, Hawaii Home and Remodeling, HI Luxury, Waikiki Magazine, Big Island Traveler, Zicasso, Midweek Magazine, and more. Andy Beth has also written for Dining Out Hawaii and other regional outlets. Throughout her career, she has honed her skills in storytelling, consistently delivering compelling and insightful content across diverse topics. Her work has taken her around the globe, allowing her to cover an array of subjects spanning from procurement and pharmaceuticals to travel and lifestyle. She brings a wealth of experience and a passion for storytelling to every project she undertakes, and considers it a great joy to be able to see the world and write en route.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe