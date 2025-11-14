Subscribe Now
Inside the Future of Mortgage Servicing

Picture of David Wharton
David Wharton

On Tuesday, November 18, you’ll be able to access the latest installment of the Five Star Webinar Series, which will feature an exclusive Fireside Chat conversation between myself and David Sheeler, President of Residential Servicing at Freedom Mortgage.

David Sheeler, Freedom Mortgage

David Sheeler serves as President of Residential Servicing at Freedom Mortgage—one of the largest mortgage lenders in the country. Under his leadership, the serving group has significantly grown over the years and helped hundreds of thousands of customers through loss mitigation. Sheeler has held various roles in the mortgage industry, including EVP of Correspondent Lending and Branch Operations at W.J. Bradley Mortgage Capital, as well as the positions of COO, CFO, and Pricing and Trading Operations Manager in the Correspondent Lending division of JPMorgan Chase. He also earned a CPA while working at Deloitte & Touche LLP in the financial services group. He holds an undergraduate degree from Georgetown University and earned his MBA from the University of Southern California.

With decades of experience across finance, correspondent lending, and servicing leadership, Sheeler brings a unique perspective on how strong financial discipline, compassionate borrower engagement, and strategic innovation can drive sustainable success in a rapidly evolving mortgage landscape.

In this Fireside Chat, Sheeler will share insights on:

  • Building and leading resilient servicing teams
  • Balancing compassion, compliance, and financial rigor
  • The future of loss mitigation and customer care
  • Preparing for regulatory shifts and new digital servicing tools
  • Developing the next generation of mortgage servicing leaders

This candid conversation will offer both big-picture industry perspectives and practical leadership takeaways for executives and servicers alike. 

You can register for the webinar on the landing page here. It will broadcast on November 18 at 1 p.m. CT, and will be available on-demand thereafter.

You can also access our past installments of the Five Star Webinar Series by checking out the archives right here.





David Wharton, Editor-in-Chief at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has 20 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. He can be reached at David.Wharton@thefivestar.com.
