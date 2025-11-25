MortgagePoint Webinar – The Human Multiplier: Where AI Stops and Expert Ops Begin

AI is changing everything in mortgage—from document classification and data extraction to valuation, servicing workflows, and borrower communication. At the same time, the industry still runs on people: analysts, processors, and servicing teams who manage exceptions, complex edge cases, and borrower relationships. On the surface, AI looks like a direct threat to Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firms. In reality, when paired thoughtfully, AI and BPO can create a 1 + 1 = 3 effect: higher quality, lower cost, and more scalability than either can deliver alone.

Join us on Tuesday, December 9 at 1 p.m. CT, as MortgagePoint teams up with Global Strategic for our latest webinar, entitled “The Human Multiplier: Where AI Stops and Expert Ops Begin.” Moderator and MortgagePoint Editor-in-Chief David Wharton will guide a discussion in which our speakers will explore the history of mortgage outsourcing, the rise of “human in the loop” AI, what’s myth vs. reality in today’s AI capabilities, and how lenders, servicers, and investors should design their operating models for the next decade.

You can register for the webinar here, and check our our webinar archives here.

Meet the Speakers

Brian Flaherty, COO, Global Strategic

Brian Flaherty graduated from Monmouth University in 1998 with a BS in Medical Technology. Flaherty has more than 20 years’ experience in the areas of medical staffing, IT contractor placement, executive staffing ITO, and BPO. In 2003, he owned and operated BCF Technology Resources Inc. for more than four years before taking on the VP of Sales role for Next Generation Technologies, an India-based ITO/BPO provider. Flaherty came to Global Strategic as the VP of Sales and transitioned into the role of COO.

Cade Thompson, Co-President and Chief Growth Officer, Rocktop

Cade Thompson is the Co-President and Chief Growth Officer of Rocktop, a Solutions-as-a-Service company that empowers institutional investors, asset managers, and other holders of risk in the fixed-income and mortgage markets to improve yields. Thompson is a 20-year veteran of the consumer finance and residential real estate industries. Previously, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Mortgage Assets Management, LLC; Chief Commercial Officer of Transworld Systems, Inc.; and co-founder and CEO of Halo Companies, Inc. Concurrently, Thompson was a co-owner and CEO of ClearSpring Loan Services, Inc., which serviced over $3 billion in assets under management. He graduated from Abilene Christian University as a Presidential Scholar with a degree in Finance and gained further experience while studying abroad at Oxford University. Thompson lives in Allen, TX with his wife and two children.