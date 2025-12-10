Milliman Acquires MorVest Capital to Expand Leadership in Mortgage Sector, MSR Analytics

Dallas-based MorVest Capital, a provider of mortgage servicing rights (MSR) analytics, risk management, and advisory services, has been acquired by Milliman Inc., a global consulting and actuarial firm based in Seattle.

Milliman said the strategic move reinforces its commitment to delivering comprehensive analytical solutions to the mortgage sector and expands its capabilities with MSR valuation, financing, hedging, and brokering.

“We are thrilled to welcome MorVest Capital to the Milliman family,” said Brett Ludden, Managing Director and head of Mortgage Solutions at Milliman. “MorVest’s advanced MSR analytics and proven advisory services will enhance our ability to serve mortgage market participants with data-driven insights and rigorous risk management. This acquisition accelerates our growth in the mortgage sector and strengthens our position as a trusted partner for financial institutions navigating complex market dynamics.”

MorVest’s Platform Enhances Milliman’s Capabilities

Founded in 2013, MorVest Capital is recognized for its deep industry insights and client-centered approach to MSR strategy. The transaction joins Milliman’s renowned analytic and consulting capabilities with MorVest’s MSR expertise, creating a comprehensive offering for lenders, servicers, and investors.

“Joining Milliman is an exciting milestone for MorVest and our clients. Milliman’s global reach and actuarial expertise perfectly complement our innovative MSR analytics platform. Together, we can deliver even greater value to the mortgage industry by supporting clients with best-in-class risk management and strategic guidance,” MorVest Capital CEO David Fleig said.

Milliman said that MorVest’s platform will be enhanced with Milliman’s expertise in mortgage behavior models, hedging strategies, data analytics, and software development. After the acquisition, Milliman said it now provides a full set of risk management solutions to mortgage originators, servicers, and capital providers.