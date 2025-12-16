Freddie Mac Names Kenny M. Smith as its New CEO

Veteran financial services leader Kenny M. Smith has been selected by the Freddie Mac board of directors as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Smith also will serve as a member of the board of directors, Freddie Mac said. Michael Hutchins, who has served as interim CEO, will continue as the company’s president.

“Kenny Smith’s background and decades of experience in financial services will be an asset to Freddie Mac as we continue to meet the needs of homeowners, renters and the industry in 2026 and beyond.” Hutchins said.

Freddie Mac said that Smith brings almost 40 years of experience providing strategy, operational, risk management and governance counsel to a diverse array of financial services companies and institutions. Smith spent 27 years at Deloitte Consulting LLP in numerous positions, including five years as Vice Chairman, U.S. Financial Services Industry Leader.

Smith Oversaw Deloitte’s Financial Services Sectors

At Deloitte, Smith also was Global Lead Client Service Partner for Wells Fargo & Company from 2008 to 2019, advising management on a wide variety of company matters.

As Financial Services Industry Leader, Smith oversaw Deloitte’s financial services sectors, including banking and capital markets, real estate, insurance, and investment management. Smith also was Senior Industry Advisory Partner for numerous clients.

“I am honored and excited to join the team at Freddie Mac,” Smith said. “Freddie Mac plays a vital role in the nation’s housing finance system, and I look forward to working with our talented team to expand access to homeownership and rental housing across the country.”

Smith earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Tech University in Lubbock and was recognized as a Distinguished Alumni of the Rawls College of Business, where he also serves as an Emeritus Advisory Council member. He is a Certified Public Accountant.