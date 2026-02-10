Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Rate Stability Fuels Rebound in Commercial, Multifamily Lending 

Picture of Lance Murray
Lance Murray

Commercial and multifamily mortgage loan originations were up 30% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to a year earlier, and rose 25% from the third quarter of 2025,according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Quarterly Survey of Commercial/Multifamily Mortgage Bankers Originations.

“The 30% increase in originations during the final three months of 2025 capped a much stronger year for commercial and multifamily mortgage lending, as activity for depositories increased sharply in the fourth quarter and for 2025 as a whole,” said Reggie Booker, MBA’s Associate Vice President of Commercial/Multifamily Research. “Higher origination volumes in the fourth quarter point to improving conditions in commercial mortgage markets, though activity remains uneven across property types.”

Booker added: “2025 represented a strong rebound from 2024, as lending volumes increased across most investor categories amid greater rate stability and clearer pricing expectations.”

According to the report, compared to a year earlier, a rise in originations for office, multifamily, industrial, and healthcare properties led to an overall rise in commercial/multifamily lending volumes.

Loan Originations for Retail Properties Fell

MBA said that there was a 95% year-over-year increase in the dollar volume of loans for office properties, a 23% increase for industrial properties, a 22% increase for multifamily properties, and a 20% increase for healthcare properties.

Conversely, it said that there was a 12% decrease for retail properties, and hotel property loan originations decreased 34% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. 

Among investor types, MBA said that the dollar volume of loans originated for depositories increased by 74% year-over-year.

There was a 46% rise in loans for investor-driven lenders, a 5% increase in commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loans, a 4% increase in government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs – Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac) loans, and a 1% increase in life insurance company loans, MBA reported.

Industrial Properties Rose

MBA said that on a quarterly basis, fourth-quarter originations for industrial properties rose 29% compared to the third quarter 2025. There was a 17% increase in originations for multifamily properties, a 2% increase for healthcare properties, and a 2% increase for hotel properties. Originations for retail properties fell 32%, and originations for office properties decreased 1% compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Among investor types, between the third and fourth quarters of 2025, MBA said the dollar volume of loans for depositories rose 54%, loans for life insurance companies increased 27%, originations for investor-driven lenders increased 21%, loans for CMBS increased 6%, and the dollar volume of loans for the GSEs was unchanged.

MBA said that the preliminary measure of commercial mortgage bankers’ originations volumes showing activity in 2025 was 40% higher than in 2024. By property type, mortgage bankers’ originations for office properties rose 146% from 2024, multifamily properties increased 36%, retail properties increased 27%, industrial properties increased 20%, and healthcare properties increased 7%. Hotel properties decreased 7%, MBA reported.

Among investor types, for 2025 compared to 2024, mortgage bankers’ originations for depositories increased 74%, originations for investor-driven lenders increased 59%, loans for GSEs increased 27%, loans for life insurance companies increased 23%, and CMBS loans increased 8%, MBA said.

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Lance Murray

Lance Murray

A veteran journalist with decades of experience in both online and print publishing, Lance Murray is Senior Editor of MortgagePoint. Has many years of experience as an editor, writer, photographer, designer, and artist. Most recently, he edited and wrote for an innovation website and a group of real estate-focused magazines.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe