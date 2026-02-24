ServiceLink Promotes Industry Veteran Erin Reed to SVP, Valuation

ServiceLink said it is reinforcing its commitment to deliver modernized valuation solutions, best-in-class performance and deeper partnerships with clients through the promotion of Erin Reed to senior vice president of valuation.

Reed will continue to execute and oversee ServiceLink’s vendor panel strategy, while taking on an expanded role leading valuation customer service.

Reed, who has held key positions across account management, operations and client services, is celebrating 20 years at ServiceLink in 2026.

“Over the last two decades, Erin has proven herself to be an outstanding leader with a deep and well-rounded understanding of the valuation business.

In her new role, Reed will continue to develop custom solutions in partnership with our clients to meet the needs of today’s borrowers, while identifying process improvements and leveraging technology to streamline workflows and provide value-driven, solution-oriented service,” said Matt Woodhouse, managing director of valuation.

ServiceLink said Reed is passionate about optimizing workflows through technology and believes strongly in empowering people to perform at their best.

Her approach blends process innovation with a commitment to developing teams, ensuring that both efficiency and people remain at the center of every initiative. Reed’s focus on continuous improvement and thoughtful leadership has helped drive strong outcomes for clients, colleagues and the organization.

“I am thoroughly committed to fostering a collaborative and connected atmosphere — one where teams can work seamlessly together, share best practices and collectively elevate performance,” Reed said.

ServiceLink is a premier national provider of technology-enabled, end-to-end mortgage services for lenders and servicers, operating as a subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial. ServiceLink specializes in title, valuation, closing, and default services, utilizing digital platforms to streamline mortgage originations and servicing for clients