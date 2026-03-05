Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

AEI Data Examines How Low-Income Wages Affect Rental Housing Markets 

Picture of Demetria C. Lester
Demetria C. Lester

While the average American home has roughly 2.8 bedrooms, single-family homes have an average of 3.2, and multi-family buildings with 20 or more have an average of 1.4, according to new data from the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) Housing Center.

Key Findings:

  • Market-rate housing provides 93% of the 5.8 million one-bedroom and 6.3 million two-bedroom multi-family (MF) rentals (with more than fifty units).
  • Approximately 85% of the 1.3 million three-bedroom MF rentals are MF market-rate properties.
  • The overall number of three-bedroom rentals rises from 1.3 million to 6.8 million when single-family (SF) rentals are taken into account, accounting for 80% of the total.
  • Three-bedroom units make up around 85% of the group with three or more bedrooms, four-bedroom units make up about 12%, and the remaining units make up 2%.

Note: Among the 14 million SF rentals in the nation, data used for this analysis tracks roughly 7.3 million. AEI is still working on weighting the single-family vs. multi-family rentals, but we believe the results are directionally accurate.

Examining Single-Family/Multifamily Rental Trends

Data further shows that naturally occurring SF and MF rentals with a reasonable price tag offer the majority of the bottom decile of rental supply. The majority of supply for three or more bedrooms comes from the “Hidden Inventory” of single-family rentals.

As market-rate rental property provides the majority of supply, SF rentals make up a sizable portion, particularly for apartments with three or more bedrooms (71%). Additional percentages include:

  • 0-bedroom units (90%)
  • 1- and 2-bedroom units (84%)
  • 3+ bedroom units (87%)

Three-bedroom units make up around 85% of the group with three or more bedrooms, four-bedroom units make up about 12%, and the remaining units make up 2%.

Additionally, like the entire market, Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) properties routinely rank lower in quality than market-rate multi-family (MF) rents when the decade of construction is taken into account. LIHTC properties also lose value more quickly.

Note: AEI uses rental units below the bottom decile of rental price as a proxy for the lowest end of the market. Rental price decile is calculated separately within each market area and unit type (# of bedrooms).

Low-Income Renters & Homeowners Outpace Non-Working Cohorts

AEI research revealed that an estimated 66% of the 24.5 million low-income people in renting families between the ages of 25 and 65 are employed. The majority of low-income workers and non-workers in rental families between the ages of 25 and 65 reside in single-family (42% and 40%) and two-to four-family (19% and 20%) households.

Restricted to those between the ages of 25 and 65 who work more than thirty hours a week, earn a pay or compensation of at least $0 but not more than $40,000 per worker, and have a total personal income of no more than $50,000 per worker.

An estimated 66% of the 32.8 million low-income people in owner-occupied) OO households between the ages of 25 and 65 are employed. Most low-income workers and non-workers in OO families between the ages of 25 and 65 also reside in single-family homes (96% and 95%, respectively).

To read the full report, click here.

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than 10 years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe