Michigan Governor Calls Housing Crisis ‘All-Hands-on-Deck’ Effort 

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer described the state’s housing crisis as an “all-hands-on-deck” effort at a recent roundtable discussion that also was attended by U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten as well as state and federal democrats and housing advocates.

Whitmer highlighted the state’s progress in building or rehabilitating over 87,000 housing units but she emphasized that more must be done to meet the target of 115,000 by late 2026.

“We’ve got a lot more to do,” Whitmer said at the roundtable, according to MLive. “So that’s why I wanted to be here and listen.”

Scholten said that entry-level home prices have surged by roughly 126%, leaving many Michigan residents over-burdened as the average income fails to keep pace with the $205,000 cost of a starter home.

Proposed Policies

“The affordability crisis is just crippling the American dream,” Scholten said.

Whitmer’s administration has taken credit for already reducing the housing shortage by 84,000, and she highlighted other plans such as a tax break for seniors with property.

Whitmer and Scholten also discussed a suite of proposed policies aimed at increasing supply, including a new state-level affordable housing tax credit to incentivize developers and bipartisan legislation to streamline local zoning.

The governor also urged state lawmakers to “cut red tape” by ending prohibitionss on duplexes and in-law suites. Scholten pointed to federal factors such as tariffs, which can add an estimated $17,000 to $22,000 to the cost of a new home as significant barriers.

MLive reported that the discussion was moderated by state Rep. Kristian Grant, D–Grand Rapids, and held at The Seymour, a condo building completed in 2025 by ICCF Community Homes, a nonprofit housing development firm focused on low-income housing.

Bills have been introduced in the state legislature to address factors such as minimum lot sizes for single family homes, prohibiting parking requirements of more than one space per home and capping minimum dwelling size requirements at 500 square feet, according to a release.

The Michigan Municipal League said it opposes those changes.