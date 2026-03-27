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Black Book Profile: Bonial & Associates, P.C.

Picture of David Wharton
David Wharton
2026_BlackBook_Bonial

(Pictured, Left to Right): Hilary Bonial, Braden Barnes, Abbey Dreher, Paul Cervenka, Jamie Silver

SERVICES PROVIDED: Bankruptcy, creditors’ rights, deed-in-lieu, eviction, foreclosure, general litigation, loan workouts, loss mitigation, real estate, REO, replevins, tax, title.

PARTNERS/SHAREHOLDERS: Braden Barnes, Hilary Bonial, Paul Cervenka, Abbey Dreher, Wesley Kozeny.

STATES SERVED: Bonial & Associates, P.C., provides nationwide bankruptcy services for all 50 states, in combination with a curated network of other law firms who perform services as local counsel. The law firm is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and provides full-service representation for creditors on bankruptcy, foreclosure,
eviction, and related litigation matters in Texas, California, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma. We provide direct bankruptcy litigation throughout Texas, California, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, and Illinois.

AFFILIATIONS/MEMBERSHIPS: Legal League 100, Mortgage Bankers Association, Texas Mortgage Bankers Association, United States Financial Network, American Legal & Financial Network, American Bankruptcy Institute, American Bar Association, National Association of Chapter 13 Trustees, National Women Owned and Controlled
Business, National LGBT Bar Association, and many others.

WHAT SETS YOUR FIRM APART? Bonial & Associates, P.C., has been successful in helping their clients significantly improve compliance, improve recovery dollars, and reduce loan servicing expenses. Bonial & Associates, P.C.’s proprietary technology and bankruptcy rules engine goes through a complete 50-state review each month for any compliance updates, jurisdictional rule changes, and requirements.

STANDARD OF SERVICE: Bonial & Associates, P.C., has provided “Best in Class” creditor representation in nationwide bankruptcy and state court litigation matters for 35 years. Our unique blend of legal expertise, industry knowledge, and proprietary technology allows us to use default law as a tool to meet and exceed creditors’ needs.

CHARITABLE INTERESTS: Home Partnership Foundation – Avenues for Hope Housing Campaign, U.S.
Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, The Ruth Cheatham Foundation.

CONTACT INFORMATION: 14841 Dallas Parkway, Suite 350, Dallas, TX 75254 » 214.860.6973 » Jim O’Reilly, jim.oreilly@bonialpc.com » bonialpc.com

“Bonial & Associates, P.C., delivers quality legal services with an emphasis on
demonstrable subject matter expertise, domain knowledge, and the highest levels
of compliance and professional responsibility.”

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Picture of David Wharton

David Wharton

David Wharton, Editor-in-Chief at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has 20 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. He can be reached at David.Wharton@thefivestar.com.
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