Black Book Profile: Cooke Demers, LLC

(Pictured, Left to Right): Adam Bennett, Andy Cooke, David Demers, Bridget Diehl, John Johnson

Cooke Demers, LLC is centrally located in Columbus, Ohio, and was established in 2006. We are proudly a Legal League member firm and are licensed to practice in state and federal courts in Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania. We are also long-term members of the MBA, ACA, and the DRI. David Demers, Managing Partner, focuses on defense litigation and traditional lender representation. Andy Cooke and Adam Bennett also bring decades of mortgage industry legal experience to the firm. Our team is committed to integrity and premier service and performance, consistently scoring as the top outside counsel firm with our numerous clients. Many of our attorneys have received the prestigious AV Rating from the Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating system with the highest legal ability and adherence to the highest level of professional ethics. The evolution of our practice, including consumer and mortgage lender representation, was due in part to the relationships we created with several large regional and national banks and loan servicers. Cooke Demers provides outside counsel legal services in matters involving foreclosure, replevin, and bankruptcy in addition to the litigation that emanates from the industry such as TILA, FDCPA, RESPA, FCRA, and TCPA. We also handle title, REO closing, and eviction matters. Cooke Demers has over 20 years of experience with mortgage default related litigation on GSE loans. As first chair, David has tried over 50 cases to jury in both state and federal courts. David has also successfully defended class action claims for his clients.

CONTACT INFORMATION: 260 Market Street, Suite F, New Albany, OH 43054 » Mike Newell » 214.334.2268

MNewell@CDGAttorneys.com » CDGAttorneys.com