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Black Book Profile: Hladik, Onorato & Federman, LLP

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David Wharton
2026_BlackBook_HOFLaw

(Pictured, Left to Right): Stephen M. Hladik, David C. Onorato, and Thomas Federman

SERVICES PROVIDED: Our firm provides complete default services, including foreclosure, bankruptcy, eviction, REO, title and related litigation, and defense litigation. At Hladik, Onorato & Federman, LLP, we value quality, timely, and effective advocacy for our clients. Our long track record of effective trial and defense work on behalf of our industry partners evidences our legal strengths. We are guided by a simple mission in all we do: strive to be the best at what we do. That overarching theme guides our principles for training staff and attorneys, maintaining stringent control standards, and seeking out the best technology to make our work more efficient.

MISSION/FOCUS: Our mission and focus is to deliver the highest quality legal representation for our clients and to be an active participant in the industry advocating for our clients.

PARTNERS/SHAREHOLDERS: Stephen M. Hladik, David C. Onorato, and Thomas Federman.

STATES SERVED: Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan, Arizona, and Puerto Rico.

AFFILIATIONS/MEMBERSHIPS: Legal League, ALFN.

WHAT SETS YOUR FIRM APART? Attention to detail and zealous trial advocacy skills set the HOF Law Group attorneys apart.

CHARITABLE INTERESTS: Our firm supports Toys for Tots, local foodbanks, and other local charitable endeavors.

CONTACT INFORMATION: 298 Wissahickon Ave., North Wales, PA 19454 » 215.855.9521
Stephen Hladik, shladik@hoflawgroup.com » hoflawgroup.com

“At the HOF Law Group, we place an emphasis on quality legal work, and timely and effective advocacy for our clients.”

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Picture of David Wharton

David Wharton

David Wharton, Editor-in-Chief at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has 20 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. He can be reached at David.Wharton@thefivestar.com.
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