Black Book Profile: Stern & Eisenberg

(Pictured, Left to Right): Patrick O’Brien, Chief Operating Officer; Kristi Doughty, Esq., Managing Delaware Attorney; Steven Eisenberg, Esq., MBA, Managing Shareholder; David Lambropoulos, Esq., President of Default Operations; Jessica Manis, Esq., Shareholder, Senior Litigation Attorney; Steven Kelly, Esq., Shareholder, Managing Bankruptcy & Pennsylvania Attorney

SERVICES PROVIDED: Real estate and secured transactions, trusts and estates, REO and real estate closings, creditors’ rights, litigation, bankruptcy, evictions, title and title curative, corporate law, and commercial law.

MISSION/FOCUS: Transforming Legal Challenges into Creative Solutions. We are relentless litigators, tireless negotiators, and patient listeners. We are dedicated to providing professional advocacy and legal services for our clients, partners, and community with unwavering integrity. We continuously invest in the education of our teams, our clients, and our industry, leveraging our extensive knowledge to achieve advocacy and innovation across our multistate footprint. We are committed to our team’s approach in bringing seamless experiences while achieving optimal outcomes.

PARTNERS/SHAREHOLDERS: Steven K. Eisenberg, Esq., MBA; Lucas Anderson, Esq.; Evan Barenbaum, Esq.; Salvatore Carollo, Esq.; Steven Kelly, Esq.; David Lambropoulos, Esq.; Jessica Manis, Esq.; Thomas Shea, Esq.; Stacey Weisblatt, Esq.

WHAT SETS YOUR FIRM APART? Stern & Eisenberg is the go-to law firm for secured creditors’ rights in the Mid Atlantic and Northeast regions. We consider innovations, creativity, education, and experience as the cornerstone of our culture. It’s a frame of mind we apply to every aspect of our practice, from technology to process and customer service. The Stern & Eisenberg Value Team is a cross-channel client services department devoted to client relations, issue resolution, internal escalation, and white-glove customer service from the moment you engage Stern & Eisenberg through the life of your relationship with the firm.

STATES SERVED: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia.

AFFILIATIONS/MEMBERSHIPS: AISLE, ALFN, Legal League, Mortgage Bankers Association, Mortgage Bankers of Eastern PA, BucksMont Chamber of Commerce, NACTT, NADP, Martindale-Hubbell AV Rated (Steven Eisenberg).

CHARITABLE INTERESTS: Make-A-Wish, Carrington Charitable Foundation, Mr. Cooper Foundation, Women2Women Scholarships, Junior Achievement Golf, Bucks County Fire Association, Fireman’s Association

CONTACT INFORMATION: 1581 Main St., Suite 200, Warrington, PA 18976 » 215.572.8111 » Steven Eisenberg, seisenberg@sterneisenberg.com » sterneisenberg.com