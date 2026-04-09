From Collector to COO: Joshua Bishop on Building Culture Through Transparency

Joshua Bishop, COO at Newrez/Shellpoint, took what many people might consider an unconventional career path.

He started as a telephone company collector and rose to a compliance role in a law firm, eventually becoming COO at New Residential Investment Corp., where he leads roughly 3,000 employees.

“I’ve been lucky enough, specifically with Newrez, to be probably one of the only—maybe there’s two of us—in the entire organization’s history that has seen both the origination and the servicing side, definitely the only one that’s seen the origination, corporate, and servicing sides,” Bishop told the audience during a Fireside Chat at the 2026 Legal League Spring Servicer Summit at the Adolphus Hotel in Dallas. David Demers, Legal League Chair and Partner at Cooke Demers LLC, moderated the discussion.

Bishop said he likes to stay engaged with his employees because he learns from them. He emphasized the importance of transparency, in-office presence, and fostering relationships across the organization.

Bishop’s management style includes monthly engagement activities and being approachable to employees, which he said helps maintain a low attrition rate.

Bishop emphasized the importance of fostering a culture of openness and continuous improvement, ensuring that employees feel heard and valued.

Bishop Likes to be Involved

“It’s been instrumental in being able to connect and build bridges across the organization, understand challenges on the front end that servicing creates, understand challenges on the servicing side that origination creates, and be able to bring all those together,” Bishop said of his well-rounded history at Newrez. “It’s been fortunate for me, because I was the only one who knew all of that information and how to bring it together.”

Bishop said that this diversity of experience leads him to get involved in a lot of different projects.

“I have a lot of extra hats that I can wear, but it’s been great for me,” he said. “The biggest part is spinning relationships across the organization.”

Bishop said he leads with transparency and believes that having employees in the office is the best way to operate.

“We feel like we create better relationships, we create a better culture,” Bishop said. “You can’t create a culture remotely, in my opinion.”

Proximity can have several beneficial results, Bishop explained.

“It’s much easier to have a call center agent or online manager stand up and ask the person beside them a question, versus trying to get into a Teams chat and see who can answer them,” Bishop said.

“For us, it was just to be transparent.”