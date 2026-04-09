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Majority of Large U.S. Housing Markets Shifting in Buyer’s Favor

Picture of Demetria C. Lester
Demetria C. Lester

According to a recent survey by Realtor.com, just 26% of the country’s top property markets are still seller’s markets, while just over 60% have shifted into balanced or buyer-friendly territory. The results coincide with the launch of the Realtor.com Market Clock, a new tool intended to break through the clutter of housing data and provide buyers, sellers, and market observers with a better understanding of the current state and potential future directions of local markets.

According to the Realtor.com Market Clock, the national housing market is in a “balanced-loosening” phase at three o’clock, moving toward buyer-friendly circumstances but not necessarily getting there very soon. However, the country’s 50 largest metro areas, which today span almost the whole face of the clock, exhibit dramatic diversity, which is hidden by that national reading.

Some 13 (26%) of the top 50 metro areas are still seller’s markets, 23 (46%) are in balanced-loosening phases, eight (16%) are buyer’s markets, and six (12%) are in balanced-tightening terrain. This indicates that a small but significant portion of markets are actually moving back toward seller advantage.

“A national picture is useful, but when making a real estate decision, the local details are what really matter,” said Danielle Hale, Chief Economist at Realtor.com. “Right now, a homebuyer in Houston or San Antonio is navigating a very different market than someone in Hartford or Milwaukee. The Realtor.com Market Clock was built to make those differences visible at a glance.”

Midwest & Northeast Find Pockets of “Seller Strength,” South & West Remain “Buyer-Friendly”

With all eight buyer’s marketplaces situated in either the West (1) or the South (7), the regional landscape is diverse. and the majority of the 13 seller markets are from the Northeast (3) and Midwest (7).

Five of the eight metro areas that are now designated as buyer’s markets are in Florida or Texas; these include:

  1. Austin, Texas
  2. Tampa, FL
  3. Jacksonville, FL
  4. Orlando, FL
  5. Miami

According to the framework, all eight buyer’s market metro areas are presently in “early buyer” circumstances, which means that inventory is increasing, price reductions are frequent, buyers are beginning to gain the upper hand, and their negotiation power is expected to increase in the upcoming months.

Eight more of the top 50 markets are in the Late Balanced phase of the Market Clock at four o’clock. Although these metro areas—Charlotte, NC; Washington, DC; Phoenix; and Las Vegas—remain balanced, properties are sitting longer, prices are declining, and buyers will probably have a clear advantage in the upcoming months.

QuadrantRegionMetroClock HourHour
Description
Seller’s Markets13 metros(3 Northeast, 7
Midwest, 1
South, 1 West)		MidwestGrand Rapids-WY-MI11Early Seller
MidwestKansas City, MO-KS11Early Seller
MidwestMilwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis,
WI		11Early Seller
MidwestSt. Louis, MO-IL11Early Seller
NortheastProvidence-Warwick, RI-MA11Early Seller
WestSan Francisco-Oakland-Hayward,
CA		11Early Seller
MidwestChicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN.-
WI		12Peak Seller
MidwestIndianapolis-Carmel-Anderson,
IN		12Peak Seller
NortheastHartford-West Hartford-East
Hartford, CT		12Peak Seller
SouthVirginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport
News, VA-NC		12Peak Seller
MidwestColumbus, Ohio1Late Seller
NortheastBoston1Late Seller
WestSan Jose, CA1Late Seller

To read the full report, click here.

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Picture of Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than 10 years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
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