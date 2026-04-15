Auction.com Appoints Ali Haralson Co-CEO

Auction.com announced Wednesday that Ali Haralson has been appointed Co-Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors.

Haralson, who has been the company’s president since 2021, will join Jason Allnutt in leading the nation’s largest distressed real estate marketplace, the company said. Allnutt took on the role of CEO in 2018 and will remain on the Board.



Auction.com said the appointment formalizes a leadership partnership that has helped guide Auction.com for the past several years. Together, Haralson and Allnutt have worked closely across the business, combining complementary strengths to drive operational excellence, deepen client relationships, strengthen culture and support the company’s long-term growth.



“Ali is an extraordinary leader, with exceptional market insight and deep industry relationships,” said Jim Carlisle, Managing Director and head of THL’s Technology and Business Solutions investment vertical, as well as an Auction.com board member. “Her long-standing partnership with Jason makes this co-CEO structure a natural fit, and we’re confident in their joint leadership of Auction.com’s continued growth.”

Played a Central Role in Evolving Company

As President, Haralson played a central role in the company’s performance and evolution, with leadership spanning operations, business development, client partnerships, and culture-building, the company said. In the role of Co-CEO, she will continue working in close partnership with Allnutt to lead Auction.com’s strategy, execution and growth.



“I’m proud to have Ali formally step into the role of Co-CEO within a leadership structure we developed together and have been operating under for some time,” said Allnutt. “Over the past few years, we’ve had the opportunity to test this model while running Auction.com and see it work. We’re confident it’s the most effective way to position our company for continued growth and success in the years ahead.



“Ali has been an exceptional partner at Auction.com,” Allnutt said. “Her judgment, commitment to our mission, people, and clients, and ability to lead with clarity have helped shape the company we are today. Formalizing our partnership through a co-CEO structure reflects how we have been running the business and positions us even more strongly for what comes next.”

Allnutt will continue to focus on overseeing the company’s technology and product teams, helping to drive innovation that improves the buyer experience for Auction.com’s more than 8 million registered users while making the process of buying distressed properties at auction even easier for a broader pool of potential buyers, including first-time homebuyers and other owner-occupant buyers.



“Jason has led the company with vision and resolve over the past decade, and it’s been a privilege to partner with him in that leadership journey,” Haralson said. “Together, we’ve come to value the strength of a co-leadership model, and I truly believe it will continue to serve our buyers, sellers, employees, and board in the years to come.



“It’s an honor to take on this role and continue partnering with Jason to lead Auction.com,” Haralson said. “We have built a strong foundation together, and I’m excited to keep working alongside our team to serve our mission, strengthen our culture, and build on the momentum across the business.”



Agha S. Khan, Co-Head of Private Equity, Stone Point, said, “Auction.com has built a leading platform, and we’re proud of the team behind it. We believe Ali and Jason are exactly the right leaders for its next chapter.”

