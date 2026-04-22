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Legal League Webinar Series: Inside the Litigation Workflow: Servicer & Attorney Coordination

Picture of Lance Murray
Lance Murray

Our next Legal Legal Webinar Series event, Inside the Litigation Workflow: Servicer & Attorney Coordination, will be from 1-2 p.m. CT April 29.

Default mortgage litigation requires far more than filing pleadings and appearing in court, it demands tight coordination, clear communication, and disciplined workflow management between servicers and their legal counsel. 

The webinar is open to mortgage lending and servicing professionals, government representatives, and Legal League members. This webinar series is designed to educate the nation’s elite financial services law firms on the latest issues and policies impacting the mortgage industry.

The panel will explore how responsibilities are divided (and where they overlap), how documentation and data flow between teams, and where breakdowns most often occur. Panelists will discuss practical strategies for aligning expectations, managing escalations, handling borrower defenses, and maintaining compliance while keeping cases moving efficiently. 

The panelists include David Friedman, Managing Trial Attorney of Van Ness Law Firm, PLC (Moderator); Brian Scibetta, Partner, Northeast Litigation, New Jersey & New York McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce; Kim Harmstad, Senior Manager – Contested Foreclosure and Corporate Witness Team, NewRez. and ReNee Brooks, VP, Mortgage Servicing Legal Risk, of Truist. 

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Picture of Lance Murray

Lance Murray

A veteran journalist with decades of experience in both online and print publishing, Lance Murray is Senior Editor of MortgagePoint. Has many years of experience as an editor, writer, photographer, designer, and artist. Most recently, he edited and wrote for an innovation website and a group of real estate-focused magazines.
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