Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

The Fed Likely to Keep Interest Rates Unchanged

Picture of Lance Murray
Lance Murray

The nation’s central bank is expected to announce Wednesday that the Federal Open Market Committee voted to hold interest rates steady.

Fed officials this week are confronting rising inflation, a lackluster job market, and what is likely to be Jerome Powell’s final meeting as chair.

“The FOMC is likely to reiterate its wait-and-see message at its April meeting this week because the war with Iran continues to cloud the economic outlook and to present risks to both inflation and activity,” Goldman Sachs economists wrote in an April 26 research note.

Holding steady this month would be the third time the Fed rates were unchanged, as the central bank held rates unchanged at both its January and March meetings while assessing the economic impact of President Trump’s tariffs and the fallout of the Iran war.

Powell is set to step down as Fed chair when his term concludes on May 15, concluding an eight-year tenure atop the central bank. Powell is expected to be replaced by President Donald Trump’s chair nominee, Kevin Warsh, whose confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee was held last week.

Warsh’s Path Eased

Warsh’s ascension as chair was made easier by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s announcement Friday that her office is ending a probe of Powell over the renovation of the Fed’s Washington, D.C., headquarters.

For his part, Powell criticized the investigation as politically motivated, following Trump’s pressure on him to cut rates.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, initially said he would block Warsh’s nomination until the Justice Department resolved its investigation into Powell over the renovation of the Fed’s Washington, D.C., headquarters.

Tillis said on Sunday that he is prepared to move forward with Warsh’s nomination, now that the investigation has ended.

Once his term as chair ends, Powell does have the option to remain as a Fed governor, but he has not announced his intentions yet.

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Lance Murray

Lance Murray

A veteran journalist with decades of experience in both online and print publishing, Lance Murray is Senior Editor of MortgagePoint. Has many years of experience as an editor, writer, photographer, designer, and artist. Most recently, he edited and wrote for an innovation website and a group of real estate-focused magazines.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe