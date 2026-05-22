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Florida Location is Redfin’s Hottest Neighborhood of 2026

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Lance Murray

A census-designated place in Pasco County, Florida, with a population of 35,929, and part of the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA, is the hottest neighborhood for house hunters in the nation this year, according a new report from Redfin.

The title-holder, Land O’Lakes, is followed on the list by nearby Plant City, with Oak Creek, Wisconsin, taking the No. 3 spot.

Redfin said that six of this year’s hottest neighborhoods are in the Midwest, the second straight year America’s heartland has dominated the list of hottest places for homebuyers and sellers.

It said the suburbs of New York City also are popular with house hunters, with many people searching for homes in neighborhoods that are close to a major city—but not too close.

Affordability is The Reason

That’s according to a Redfin analysis ranking U.S. ZIP codes in the 100 most populous metro areas by year-over-year growth in listing views on Redfin.com and Redfin Compete Score—a measure of how difficult it is to win a home.

“Midwest cities and lesser-known places in Florida are having a moment—and affordability is the reason,” said Redfin Senior Economist Asad Khan. “Many of these neighborhoods sit just outside major hubs like Milwaukee, Chicago and Tampa, hitting a sweet spot: lower cost of living without giving up access to highly rated schools, shopping and dining. They have the convenience of big cities without the big-city price tags.”

Here are the Top 10

  1. Land O’ Lakes, Florida
  2. Plant City, Florida
  3. Oak Creek, Wisconsin
  4. Oceanside, New York
  5. West Bend, Wisconsin
  6. Lincoln Park, Michigan
  7. Lee’s Summit, Missouri
  8. Little Neck, New York
  9. Howell, Michigan
  10. Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

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Picture of Lance Murray

Lance Murray

A veteran journalist with decades of experience in both online and print publishing, Lance Murray is Senior Editor of MortgagePoint. Has many years of experience as an editor, writer, photographer, designer, and artist. Most recently, he edited and wrote for an innovation website and a group of real estate-focused magazines.
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