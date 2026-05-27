Lower-Cost Metros Providing Home Shoppers More Optimism 

The number of new listings is increasing in six Rust Belt communities, all of which have median listing prices below $300,000, according to new Realtor.com data. Only six of the top 50 markets had average home prices under $300,000 in April, and all of them saw a spike in new listings. The majority were in the Midwest, where home sales have exceeded the national average this year, probably as a result of the region’s comparatively low cost of housing.

At $248,625, Pittsburgh had the lowest median listing price for the month, followed by Detroit at $248,900. The list also included Cleveland, Buffalo, NY; St. Louis; and Birmingham, AL. The number of active listings increased year-over-year in each of the cities. During that period, Detroit’s count increased by 20% and Buffalo’s by 20.5%.

According to senior economist Hannah Jones of Realtor.com, mobile individuals who are priced out of the more expensive metropolitan areas continue to be drawn to the Midwest. These homebuyers may have more alternatives than they’ve had in years thanks to the recent increase in listings, which isn’t consistent across the nation.

“Rust Belt cities have a real opportunity to market themselves as the antidote to coastal sticker shock,” Jones said. “Buyers can still afford something closer to their dream home in these markets, rather than settling for something less than ideal in a higher-cost metro.”

Lower-Priced Cities Aiding Americans Toward Homeownership

The information is released as economic uncertainty weathers the housing market as a whole. According to research from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), builders are more optimistic about the housing market this spring. However, as builders deal with growing labor and construction expenses, home construction has mostly slowed down this year.

The top five cities with median home prices under $300K include:

No. 1: Pittsburgh

Median listing price: $248,625

A nnual change in active listing count: +9.7%

nnual change in active listing count: Annual change in median listing price: +2%

No. 2: Detroit

Median listing price: $248,900

Annual change in active listing count: +20%

Annual change in median listing price: -1.8%

No. 3: Cleveland

Median listing price: $262,225

Annual change in active listing count: +9.2 %

% Annual change in median listing price: -2%

No. 4: Buffalo, NY

Median listing price: $264,750

Annual change in active listing count: +20.5%

Annual change in median listing price: -5.4%

No. 5: St. Louis

Median listing price: $285,738

Annual change in active listing count: +14.8%

Annual change in median listing price: -3.1%

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Overall, both the housing market and the economy as a whole had a difficult start to April. Financial markets were in a panic, consumer mood was collapsing, and gas prices skyrocketed, driving inflation to 3.3%—nearly a full percentage point increase in just 30 days.

Further, there have been fewer price reductions and lower median list prices in 2026 compared to the previous year, indicating that sellers are lowering pricing expectations prior to listing rather than after because they have internalized the usually more buyer-friendly market conditions. This is in line with poll results that indicate sellers anticipate making greater compromises while also anticipating a higher chance of receiving their asking price.

To read the full report, click here.