Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Lower-Cost Metros Providing Home Shoppers More Optimism 

Picture of Demetria C. Lester
Demetria C. Lester

The number of new listings is increasing in six Rust Belt communities, all of which have median listing prices below $300,000, according to new Realtor.com data. Only six of the top 50 markets had average home prices under $300,000 in April, and all of them saw a spike in new listings. The majority were in the Midwest, where home sales have exceeded the national average this year, probably as a result of the region’s comparatively low cost of housing.

At $248,625, Pittsburgh had the lowest median listing price for the month, followed by Detroit at $248,900. The list also included Cleveland, Buffalo, NY; St. Louis; and Birmingham, AL. The number of active listings increased year-over-year in each of the cities. During that period, Detroit’s count increased by 20% and Buffalo’s by 20.5%.

According to senior economist Hannah Jones of Realtor.com, mobile individuals who are priced out of the more expensive metropolitan areas continue to be drawn to the Midwest. These homebuyers may have more alternatives than they’ve had in years thanks to the recent increase in listings, which isn’t consistent across the nation.

“Rust Belt cities have a real opportunity to market themselves as the antidote to coastal sticker shock,” Jones said. “Buyers can still afford something closer to their dream home in these markets, rather than settling for something less than ideal in a higher-cost metro.”

Lower-Priced Cities Aiding Americans Toward Homeownership

The information is released as economic uncertainty weathers the housing market as a whole. According to research from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), builders are more optimistic about the housing market this spring. However, as builders deal with growing labor and construction expenses, home construction has mostly slowed down this year.

The top five cities with median home prices under $300K include:

No. 1: Pittsburgh
  • Median listing price: $248,625
  • Annual change in active listing count: +9.7%
  • Annual change in median listing price: +2%
No. 2: Detroit
  • Median listing price: $248,900
  • Annual change in active listing count: +20%
  • Annual change in median listing price: -1.8%
No. 3: Cleveland
  • Median listing price: $262,225
  • Annual change in active listing count: +9.2%
  • Annual change in median listing price: -2%
No. 4: Buffalo, NY
  • Median listing price: $264,750
  • Annual change in active listing count: +20.5%
  • Annual change in median listing price: -5.4%
No. 5: St. Louis
  • Median listing price: $285,738
  • Annual change in active listing count: +14.8%
  • Annual change in median listing price: -3.1%

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Overall, both the housing market and the economy as a whole had a difficult start to April. Financial markets were in a panic, consumer mood was collapsing, and gas prices skyrocketed, driving inflation to 3.3%—nearly a full percentage point increase in just 30 days.

Further, there have been fewer price reductions and lower median list prices in 2026 compared to the previous year, indicating that sellers are lowering pricing expectations prior to listing rather than after because they have internalized the usually more buyer-friendly market conditions. This is in line with poll results that indicate sellers anticipate making greater compromises while also anticipating a higher chance of receiving their asking price.

To read the full report, click here.

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than 10 years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
Latest News
Essent 300x250 Image
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Essent 300x250 Image
Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe