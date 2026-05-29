Florida Governor Calls for Vote on Sweeping Property Tax Cut

The governor of Florida has called for voters to pass a sweeping property tax cut that would spare millions of Florida homeowners from paying taxes on their primary residence.

And Politico noted, it would give Ron DeSantis a key policy win as he prepares to end his second term.

On Wednesday, DeSantis rolled out the long-awaited plan he wants the Legislature to pass during a special session he scheduled to run from June 1 to June 3. Should Republican legislative leaders go along with DeSantis’ plan, it will also give the GOP a way to argue that it is addressing the state’s persistent affordability crisis heading into the midterms.

“That is the best way we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of people, particularly those who are trying to make ends meet,” DeSantis said during a press conference in Tampa. “I think a lot of people need relief. I think a lot of people have been wondering, where can we get it? We’re showing a pathway to be able to get that done that I think is going to be transformational for people.”

Last Substantive Policy Push

DeSantis’ effort to overhaul property taxes likely will be his final substantive policy push during his eight years in office, Politico said.

Politico noted that he faces two potential obstacles: he must convince a supermajority of the Legislature to place the item on the ballot, and then he must persuade 60% of voters in November to approve the tax cut.

DeSantis has been openly feuding with Republicans in the state House that he must now rely on to put the measure before voters, Politico noted.

The governor has not distributed a copy of the legislation he wants lawmakers to pass, but he circulated a one-page summary online.

DeSantis said he wants to increase the state’s homestead exemption from $50,000 to $250,000, a move that would wipe out property taxes for about 60% of Florida residents who now qualify for the exemption, Politico reported. DeSantis wants to increase that exemption level even more over the next few years, but he would leave that timing up to state legislators, Politico said.

His plan also would call for placing a 5% limit on how much the value of commercial and non-residential property can increase each year, and DeSantis also wants to require anyone who relocates to Florida after Jan. 1, 2027, to wait five years before getting the larger tax break.

The plan was quickly endorsed by State Senate President Ben Albritton before all the details were released.

In a memo to senators, Albritton said the proposal cuts property taxes in a “straightforward and substantial way,” then linked the plan to the 250th anniversary of the founding of the nation.

“I can’t think of a more meaningful way to celebrate America’s 250 then the passage of $250,000 in tax relief for every Florida homeowner,” Albritton wrote. “I believe this amendment will provide meaningful relief for Florida families, while protecting businesses from extreme tax increases and safeguarding local funding for public safety, education, and our clean water infrastructure.

House Plan Passed

Politico reported that State House Speaker Daniel Perez, who criticized DeSantis for not releasing a detailed plan, noted that the Florida House had already passed a property tax cut proposal during the regular session that was never considered by the Senate.

“We are pleased the governor has finally gotten around to share an actual proposal,” Perez said in a statement. “We look forward to reviewing it once we have received the language.”

The Legislature will have to vote on the property tax proposal before the governor has signed the new state budget, and Politico noted that DeSantis has line-item veto power and could eliminate spending items being sought by legislators who go against him.