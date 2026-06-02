AI Wealth Is Reshaping the Bay Area Housing Market

The AI boom is reshaping Bay Area real estate in California and according to Realtor.com, its impact is most visible at the closing table.

In 2025, Bay Area luxury homebuyers put down a median of 35% on their home purchases, a full 6.6 percentage points above where they stood before the rate surge of 2023.

For example, on a $3 million entry-level luxury home, that’s roughly $198,000 more cash at closing, driven by AI workers liquidating equity and putting it straight into real estate, the website noted.

In 2023, when mortgage rates spiked, Realtor.com said that buyers everywhere put more money down to manage higher monthly payments. It said that down payments increased in luxury markets nationwide, including Miami, Austin, and New York.

But rates eased in 2024 and 2025, and those markets pulled back, Realtor.com said.

In the Bay Area, however, they didn’t. Realtor.com noted that in Miami, Austin, and New York, all retreated to their pre-2023 baselines by 2025.

Holding Steady

The Bay Area, however, held steady at 35% in 2025, 6.6 percentage points over its own pre-2023 level of 28.4%. The divergence isn’t explained by high prices, a strong tech industry, or concentrated financial wealth, Realtor.com said.

New York has all three.

Realtor.com said that what the Bay Area has that the others don’t is a dense cluster of AI-native companies whose equity began converting to cash at scale starting in 2024, via employee tender offers, secondary market sales, and surging company valuations.

“The Bay Area down payment data tells us something the mortgage rate story can’t explain on its own,” said Jiayi Xu, Economist at Realtor.com. “Buyers in Miami, Austin, and New York put more down to buy a home in 2023 — and pulled back as rates eased. Bay Area luxury buyers didn’t follow that pattern. The persistent elevation in down payments, timed precisely to when AI equity began converting to liquid cash at scale, points to a localized wealth effect that is reshaping who can compete at the top of the market.”

Realtor.com said that when mortgage rates surged in 2023, homebuyers across the country responded by putting more cash down and borrowing less. It said that at the same time, tech workers were converting AI equity into cash at an extraordinary scale, through employee tender offers, secondary market sales, and anticipated IPOs, and directing that wealth into buying homes.

The result is two forces, the mortgage rate shock and AI boom, pushing simultaneously in the same direction, which makes isolating either one difficult, Realtor.com noted.

Mortgage Rate Shock

The mortgage rate shock is the baseline story; it explains the broad 2023 spike visible across every market. The AI wealth effect is the residual, Realtor.com said. The portion of elevated Bay Area luxury down payments that persists even as rates ease, exceeds comparable wealthy metros, and tracks the timing of AI equity liquidity events.

Realtor.com noted that AI companies are staying private longer, and employees holding valuable but illiquid equity needed another path to cash.

Beginning in 2024, that path opened at scale, Realtor.com noted.

Secondary transactions involving venture-backed startups hit a projected record high in 2024, with companies such as OpenAI, Stripe, and Databricks organizing tender offers to pay employee, which Realtor.com said is a sharp departure from the traditional IPO route.

The companies driving this are clustered in the Bay Area, Realtor.com noted.

OpenAI allowed current and former employees to participate in annual tender offers beginning in 2024, and Stripe, Anthropic, and Databricks each have given employees structured opportunities to sell shares as valuations soared.

Realtor.com noted that liquidity landed somewhere, and the Bay Area housing market is where much of it went.

In LendingTree’s analysis, luxury homes are properties priced in the top 10% of local listings, a threshold that is around $3 million in the Bay Area.

Above Pre-2023 Baseline

Bay Area luxury down payments peaked at 38.3% in 2023, in line with the national rate-driven response, LendinTree said.

It said that as rates came down, the share partially retreated but stopped well above the pre-2023 baseline. The 6.6-point residual gap tracks directly with the acceleration of AI equity liquidity, Realtor.com said. Starting in 2024, employee tender offers, secondary market transactions, and record AI company valuations put significant cash into the hands of a concentrated group of tech workers, and some of that cash went into buying homes.

Realtor.com noted that Miami, a premier luxury market with no meaningful AI-company concentration, saw down payments spike in 2023 and retreat rapidly. Austin, a major tech hub, followed the same arc, landing back near 25% by 2025.

New York, with both a tech presence and deep financial wealth, also normalized. In all three metros, the 2023 spike was a rate story, and the rate story ended when rates came down, Realtor.com noted.

What sustained the Bay Area’s elevated down payments through 2024 and 2025 is something specific to the Bay Area: a dense, AI-native workforce with liquidity that didn’t exist before — and that no comparable market has.

“Austin has tech. New York has wealth. Both saw their luxury down payment shares normalize as rates came down. The Bay Area did not,” Xu said. “The divergence maps directly to when AI equity liquidity events accelerated. A specific, concentrated source of new wealth is reshaping competition at the top of the Bay Area market — and it’s not going away.”