BDF Law Group Acquires KML Law Group

Addison, Texas-based BDF Law Group, a legal services provider specializing in the mortgage default servicing industry, has acquired KML Law Group, PC, a highly respected creditor’s rights and mortgage default law firm based in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

BDF said this acquisition accelerates its strategic geographic expansion, with the firm now serving clients in 12 states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming.

“We are very excited for this new chapter for KML to join forces with BDF Law Group, the preeminent default mortgage servicing law firm in the country, the firm that set the standard in the industry for many years. We look forward to a successful future for our team, our firm and our clients,” Michael McKeever, CEO of KML Law Group said.

Founded in 1981, KML Law Group has served as a cornerstone of the regional default industry.

It delivers comprehensive legal solutions including mortgage foreclosure, loss mitigation, bankruptcy representation, evictions, title curative work, and secured creditor litigation. The firm is a long-standing member of elite industry trade organizations, including the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), USFN, and the American Legal Financial Network (ALFN).

KML delivers exceptional results in asset protection and loan resolution via sound legal compliance and ethical practice.

One of the nation’s leading providers of mortgage default legal services, BDF Law Group serves many of the country’s largest financial institutions, mortgage servicers, and investors, combining deep regional expertise with proprietary technology and large-scale administrative support across its national footprint.

“Integrating KML Law Group into the BDF family marks a pivotal chapter in our geographic growth strategy,” said Robert D. Forster II, Managing Partner of BDF Law Group. “KML’s stellar reputation, commitment to compliance, and deep local relationships in Pennsylvania and New Jersey perfectly align with our core operational standard of delivering high-velocity, high-quality legal solutions to the nation’s largest financial institutions.”

BDF said this transaction joins two corporate cultures focused heavily on process innovation, strict statutory adherence, and client communication.

Operational processes will be integrated immediately, giving KML access to BDF’s proprietary automation, management tools, and large-scale administrative support. KML’s team of specialized attorneys and legal staff will remain active in their respective regional markets to guarantee uninterrupted client service.