Candor Technology Names New CTO

Candor Technology, a platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to automate loan underwriting and quality control (QC) for mortgage lenders, has appointed Eric Rawlings as its new CTO. Rawlings brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving technological excellence across diverse industries.

“Eric’s strategic mindset, technical acumen, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our company’s mission,” said Candor Technology CEO Mark Hinshaw. “We look forward to his leadership in driving innovation and delivering exceptional solutions to our clients.”

Rawlings is an IT leader with over two decades of experience, particularly in disaster recovery, governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC), among other technical skills. His expertise lies in leveraging technology to transform businesses, enhance scalability, and ensure robust security. Having held senior positions in technology management and information security, Rawlings has been pivotal in developing and managing financial services technology platforms. His strategic leadership has successfully guided technology teams across various sectors, including financial services, retail, healthcare, customer service, e-commerce, and the Department of Defense (DoD). Rawlings’ vision and direction have been fundamental in evolving start-up organizations into world-class industry leaders, demonstrating his ability to optimize operations and spearhead innovation in a dynamic technological landscape.

As CTO, Rawlings will play a pivotal role in shaping Candor Technology’s technological roadmap. His vision includes: