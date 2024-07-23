Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Candor Technology Names New CTO

Picture of Eric C. Peck
Eric C. Peck
Candor Technology CTO Eric Rawlings

Candor Technology, a platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to automate loan underwriting and quality control (QC) for mortgage lenders, has appointed Eric Rawlings as its new CTO. Rawlings brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving technological excellence across diverse industries.

“Eric’s strategic mindset, technical acumen, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our company’s mission,” said Candor Technology CEO Mark Hinshaw. “We look forward to his leadership in driving innovation and delivering exceptional solutions to our clients.”

Rawlings is an IT leader with over two decades of experience, particularly in disaster recovery, governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC), among other technical skills. His expertise lies in leveraging technology to transform businesses, enhance scalability, and ensure robust security. Having held senior positions in technology management and information security, Rawlings has been pivotal in developing and managing financial services technology platforms. His strategic leadership has successfully guided technology teams across various sectors, including financial services, retail, healthcare, customer service, e-commerce, and the Department of Defense (DoD). Rawlings’ vision and direction have been fundamental in evolving start-up organizations into world-class industry leaders, demonstrating his ability to optimize operations and spearhead innovation in a dynamic technological landscape.

As CTO, Rawlings will play a pivotal role in shaping Candor Technology’s technological roadmap. His vision includes:

  • Innovation and transformation: Rawlings plans to leverage cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation within Candor. He believes that technology should be an enabler, empowering businesses to achieve their strategic goals.
  • Scalability and agility: With his experience in rapidly growing digital businesses, Rawlings will focus on scaling Candor’s technology infrastructure while maintaining agility. He aims to create a robust foundation for future growth.
  • Security and compliance: Rawlings recognizes the critical importance of cybersecurity. Under his leadership, Candor will continue to prioritize security measures and compliance with industry standards.

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck

MortgagePoint Managing Digital Editor Eric C. Peck has 25-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry. He graduated from the New York Institute of Technology, where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career in New York City with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage finance space. Peck has edited three published books, and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now

Where Mortgage Professionals Thrive

Quick Links

Categories

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Icon-facebook Linkedin X-twitter

Copyright © 2024 The MortgagePoint.

Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe