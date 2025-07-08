Despite More Options, Home Sellers Remain Hesitant  

Realtor.com In today’s changing real estate market, a new standoff between buyers and sellers has been revealed by the June Housing Trends Report. A new post-pandemic high was reached by active inventory, which increased 28.1% year over year, however some homeowners are opting to remove their listings from the market.

Delistings increased 47% in May compared to the same month last year and have increased 35% so far this year. At 31.5%, delistings are increasing more quickly than active inventory, which is a warning indicator that sellers might be growing impatient in a market that is taking longer to produce offers they want.

The housing market gave buyers more alternatives, according to Realtor.com June housing data, as inventory rose for the 20th consecutive month and new listings rose year over year in all major regions. Home sales nationwide are taking five days longer than they did a year ago. All things considered, the market is still rebalancing slowly as summer approaches.

Large regional disparities, however, continue to be a distinguishing characteristic of the housing picture. List prices have been under pressure to decline as inventories and median time on market have exceeded pre-pandemic levels in the majority of major metro areas in the South and West. In contrast, the Northeast and Midwest continue to experience modest price growth and are still very tight.

Inventory Rises in Some Parts of U.S.

A Seller Spotlight in this month’s study examines how homeowners are reacting to this slower, softer market and what their decisions indicate about the future. In the housing market this spring, price reductions have become a major trend. Sellers are adapting, albeit selectively, as competition rises and demand declines. Over one out of five postings had a price drop in June. However, national median list prices have remained stable despite increasing markdowns, indicating that the majority of sellers are still bound by expectations from the peak era. Many are opting to remove their homes from the market entirely rather than lowering their prices.

A Seller Spotlight in this month’s study examines how homeowners are reacting to this slower, softer market and what their decisions indicate about the future. In the housing market this spring, price reductions have become a major trend.

Sellers are adapting, albeit selectively, as competition rises and demand declines. Over one out of five postings had a price drop in June. However, national median list prices have remained stable despite increasing markdowns, indicating that the majority of sellers are still bound by expectations from the peak era. Many are opting to remove their homes from the market entirely rather than lowering their prices.

To read more, click here.