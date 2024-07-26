Flagstar Welcomes Nine New Execs 

Flagstar Bank, the bank subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp (NYCB), has announced the appointment of nine seasoned leaders to its leadership team, effective immediately. These additions further enhance the company’s oversight of core businesses and client-focused operations, bringing a blend of financial, commercial, private banking, IT, credit, and regulatory pedigree to the organization.

Joining the leadership team and reporting to Joseph M. Otting, Chairman, President, and CEO of NYCB and of its bank subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, are the following:

Richard Raffetto, SEVP, President of Commercial and Private Banking: Raffetto joins Flagstar Bank with more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry, and more than 20 years serving in executive leadership positions and building commercial, corporate, and private banking teams. From 2020 to 2024, Rich served as President and Director of City National Bank, the U.S. commercial and private banking subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada. He most recently led their commercial lines of business and products, including its leasing, treasury management, payments, and capital markets units. Prior to that, he spent approximately 13 years at U.S. Bank in senior roles in its commercial and corporate banking organization, and 14 years at BNY Mellon in its corporate banking client management unit.

“Driving progress, growth, and long-term stakeholder value requires a vision and the right leadership team to execute against that plan,” said Otting. “Welcoming these new senior leaders, who possess specialized and unique skill sets, underscores our commitment to excellence and the strategic transformation currently underway. Their collective wealth of experience will be instrumental in enhancing our focus on exceptional service, operational efficiency, and positioning the company for sustainable growth.”