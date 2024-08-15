Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

NFM Lending Promotes New EVP and Chief Legal Officer

Picture of Eric C. Peck
Eric C. Peck
NFM Lending EVP and Chief Legal Officer LaTasha Waddy

NFM Lending and its family of lenders has announced the promotion of LaTasha Waddy to EVP and Chief Legal Officer. Waddy has been integral to the NFM Lending team since 2012, previously serving as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

In her tenure at NFM Lending, Waddy’s expertise and commitment have made her a critical member of the executive team, where she has played a pivotal role in guiding the company through complex legal and compliance landscapes.

“I am excited to announce that LaTasha Waddy has been promoted to Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President of the NFM Family of Lenders,” said NFM Lending Founder and CEO David Silverman. “As those at NFM and many throughout the industry know, LaTasha has been much more than a lawyer for our organization. She is a thoughtful leader, coach, mentor, businesswoman, and phenomenal teammate. Her understanding of every department and the inner workings of our ever-changing industry is unparalleled. We are excited to see her take on new and more impactful responsibilities that will benefit not just NFM Lending but our entire industry.”

As EVP and Chief Legal Officer, Waddy will continue to oversee the company’s legal and compliance functions while taking on additional responsibilities to enhance NFM Lending’s strategic initiatives further.

“I am honored to take on this new role and grateful for the opportunity to continue contributing to NFM Lending’s growth and success,” said Waddy. “I look forward to working with our exceptional team to navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck

MortgagePoint Managing Digital Editor Eric C. Peck has 25-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry. He graduated from the New York Institute of Technology, where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career in New York City with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage finance space. Peck has edited three published books, and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now

Where Mortgage Professionals Thrive

Quick Links

Categories

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Icon-facebook Linkedin X-twitter

Copyright © 2024 The MortgagePoint.

Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe