HUD Marks 50 Years of Landmark Housing Programs

This week, the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Housing and Community Development (HCD) Act of 1974. This pivotal legislation established several critical programs, including the Housing Choice Voucher program, the Project-Based Rental Assistance program, and the Community Development Block Grant program, which have collectively provided safe and affordable housing to millions of American families over the past five decades.

A Landmark in Affordable Housing

Enacted on August 22, 1974, the HCD Act was a cornerstone in the development of the nation’s largest housing programs aimed at assisting low-income households. The Housing Choice Voucher program, commonly known as tenant-based Section 8, currently serves over 2.3 million households, allowing them to access privately owned rental housing at affordable rates. Similarly, the Project-Based Rental Assistance program has helped more than 1.3 million households secure stable, affordable housing by subsidizing private developers to build housing for very low-income families.

Acting HUD Secretary Adrianne Todman emphasized the long-term impact of these programs, stating, “The groundbreaking programs we are celebrating today have provided affordable housing to countless Americans in urban, suburban, and rural communities. These programs demonstrate that when we act boldly, we meaningfully improve people’s daily lives.”

Expanding and Strengthening Programs

Under the Biden Administration, HUD is not only commemorating these programs but also taking significant steps to expand and improve them. One notable effort includes working to permanently authorize the CDBG-Disaster Recovery Program, which has already allocated over $100 billion to aid communities recovering from extreme weather events and major disasters since 1992.

Additionally, HUD is focused on enhancing the Housing Choice Voucher program, with recent updates representing the largest expansion in 20 years. These changes include the addition of 70,000 Emergency Housing Vouchers and 20,000 new fair share vouchers, as well as increased maximum voucher rents to help families better compete in rising rental markets.

Ensuring Safe and Affordable Housing

Beyond expanding access to affordable housing, HUD is also committed to ensuring that the homes provided under its programs are safe, durable, and efficient. The Manufactured Home Construction and Safety Standards Act, also part of the 1974 legislation, established the HUD Code, a federal standard that has ensured the quality of manufactured homes for 50 years. Recently, HUD has proposed significant updates to the HUD Code, which will increase the safety and sustainability of manufactured homes while also making it possible to build single-family multi-unit homes under this code for the first time.

Looking Forward

As HUD looks back on 50 years of progress, the Department is also setting its sights on the future. With new investments and ongoing reforms, HUD aims to continue its mission of providing safe, affordable housing to all Americans. Acting Secretary Todman concluded, “We also know there is more to be done and that is why this Administration has proposed ambitious new housing investments and we call on Congress to act to help people with current high housing costs.”

Stay tuned: HUD’s Office of Policy Development and Research will also be publishing a series of research papers reflecting on the impact of these programs over the past 50 years, providing valuable insights into their effectiveness and areas for future improvement.