SWBC Foundation Donates $100,000 to Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

The SWBC Foundation has announced a $100,000 donation to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, managed by the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. This contribution will help provide vital support to our neighbors affected by the devastating floods in Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville, Center Point, and Comfort.

“The Hill Country is part of our extended family,” said Charlie Amato, Chairman and Co-founder of SWBC. “Our families, friends, clients, and partners have been directly impacted by this disaster, and we feel a profound responsibility to stand with them during this time of need. We are here for you, not just today, but for the long road ahead.”

This contribution is part of the SWBC Foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting the communities it serves. The devastation left behind is deeply felt across the region, and SWBC recognizes the strength and resilience it takes to recover. By donating to this fund, which works with its trusted network of responders and non-profits, SWBC hopes to ensure that help reaches those who need it most—quickly, compassionately, and effectively.

“Seeing the devastation in Kerr County and knowing how many lives have been upended is heartbreaking,” said Gary Dudley, President and Co-founder of SWBC. “These aren’t just communities we serve, they are communities we’re part of.”

This moment calls for unity, compassion, and action, and the SWBC Foundation is honored to play a part in helping the Texas Hill Country move forward.

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals with a wide range of insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and Mexico and manages businesses worldwide. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to our customers’ needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC’s website. The SWBC Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the SWBC group of companies. The SWBC Foundation is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of others and enhancing the quality of life in the communities where SWBC’s employees live and work.