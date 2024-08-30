Renters Seek Upgrades Without Breaking the Bank

As homeownership may be out of reach for many Millennials and Gen Z adults, renting has become a longer-term reality rather than a temporary stop. This shift has led to a growing interest in making rental spaces feel more like home. Recent insights from Zillow and Thumbtack reveal that there are several low-cost, nonpermanent upgrades that renters can make to personalize their spaces, all while adding value that landlords appreciate.

Zillow Rentals, a top destination for apartment hunters, shows that certain features can significantly increase a property’s online appeal. Thumbtack, a platform connecting homeowners with local professionals, highlights how these upgrades can be done for less than $1,000 on average, making them accessible to most renters.

“There are plenty of improvements that both benefit landlords and make renters feel more at home,” said Emily McDonald, Communications Manager at Zillow. “Of course, renters should always double-check their lease and get their landlord’s approval before making changes. If you can show that your updates are stylish and functional, you might even convince your landlord to chip in on the costs.”

Here are seven renter-friendly home upgrades that can make a big difference without a big price tag:

Upgrade cabinet hardware: Swapping out cabinet hardware is a quick way to refresh a kitchen or bathroom. Sleek, modern designs like matte black finishes are particularly popular, and can give a space an updated look that resonates with renters and landlords alike. Depending on the materials and quantity, costs typically range from $50 to a few hundred dollars. Install open shelving: Open shelving has become a sought-after feature in rental listings, offering renters a way to display their personal style without cluttering the space with bulky furniture. Professionally installed open shelves can cost around $275 on average, but the added charm is well worth it, drawing more attention to rental listings online. Add some greenery: Bringing plants into a rental is a simple way to improve both the aesthetic and air quality of a space. Whether it’s a small herb garden in the kitchen or a patio filled with plants, greenery can boost mental well-being and make a space feel more inviting. If your rental has an outdoor area, a patio garden could increase online interest in your listing by nearly 25%, according to Zillow. Window boxes, another popular option, generally cost between $100 and $150 for professional installation. Paint with purpose: A fresh coat of paint can transform a room, and many landlords are open to the idea as long as the renter agrees to return the walls to their original color before moving out. While a full room repaint can cost between $324 and $1,620, accent walls offer a budget-friendly alternative. Darker shades are trending, particularly among Gen Z renters who favor bolder choices over traditional white walls. Improve lighting: Updating lighting fixtures can instantly change the mood of a room. Smart lights, which can be controlled via an app, are increasingly popular, and can significantly enhance a rental’s appeal. The average cost for professional lighting installation is around $150, but the added ambiance—and potential energy savings—make it a worthwhile investment. Reflect your style with mirrors: Mirrors not only make a space feel larger and brighter, but they’re also on-trend, especially wavy, circular, and arched designs. This is a straightforward DIY project, with many affordable options available. For those looking for a bigger impact, a mirrored wall can create the illusion of more space, which can be appealing to potential renters viewing your listing. Peel-and-stick solutions: Peel-and-stick wallpaper and backsplashes offer renters a way to make their space unique without permanent changes. Though a bit pricier than paint, peel-and-stick options are gaining popularity, with installations up over 10% year-over-year on Thumbtack. Prices for professional installation range from $300 to $450, but the customization options are virtually endless.

“We’re seeing a trend among Gen Z renters who are using creative, renter-friendly upgrades to put their stamp on their spaces,” said Morgan Olsen, Senior Integrated Marketing Manager at Thumbtack. “Renting doesn’t have to mean sacrificing personal style, and these affordable projects can make a big impact.”