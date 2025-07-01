One Big Beautiful Bill Narrowly Passes the Senate

After a marathon session deliberating and debating President Trump’s tax and spending cuts measure, One Big Beautiful Bill, Senate Republicans narrowly passed the measure as Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote to break the 50-50 deadlock.

President Trump’s $3.3 trillion bill would unlock tax cuts and funding boosts for national security, partially paid for by the biggest cuts to the federal safety net in decades.

One Big Beautiful Bill must pass the House of Representatives before heading to the President’s desk. President Trump has been pushing to get the bill to the White House and signed by July 4th.

“Wow, music to my ears,” Trump said when he was informed that his tax reform measure passed the Senate. “I was also wondering how we’re doing, because I know this is primetime, it shows that I care about you.”

One Big Beautiful Bill seek to save taxpayer dollars by:

Decreasing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) funding cap: For the first time in 15 years, Republicans have decreased the CFPB’s mandatory funding cap. This provision requires the Bureau to be fiscally responsible but does not affect the statutory functions of the CFPB.

Inflation Reduction Act (IRA): Rescinding funds from the Inflation Reduction Act’s green housing initiatives and giving the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) discretion in funding critical housing programs.

SEC Reserve Fund: Sweeping unused money from an SEC slush fund for technology modernization and eliminates the fund permanently.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott said: “For the first time since the passage of Dodd-Frank, Congress is reining in the unaccountable Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and decreasing its mandatory funding cap by 46%, which will save over $2 billion and require the Bureau to be fiscally responsible. The committee’s language also defunds wasteful Biden administration Green New Deal spending and saves taxpayer dollars by eliminating an unaccountable SEC slush fund. After working closely with my colleagues on the committee and across the Republican conference, as well as with the Senate Parliamentarian, we’ve advanced legislation that helps deliver on President Trump’s mandate to cut waste and duplication in our federal government and save hardworking taxpayer dollars. I urge the House to quickly pass this historic bill and get it to President Trump’s desk.”

Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) President and CEO Bob Broeksmit, CMB, added: “Building on the bill that passed the House, the inclusion of permanent rounds of Opportunity Zones, along with much-needed improvements to the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, will facilitate more housing production. We are also pleased, following MBA’s and a broad set of industry stakeholders’ direct advocacy, that both the Section 899 proposal and restrictions to a pass-through entity’s ability to deduct state and local tax expenses were removed from the Senate legislation. MBA will work with congressional leaders in the coming days to ensure that these beneficial tax policies remain intact in any final package signed into law by President Trump.”