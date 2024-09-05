Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Lending Study Examines HELOC Origination Trends

Picture of Christina Hughes Babb
Christina Hughes Babb

Despite home equity lending volume remaining relatively flat in 2023 compared to 2022, outstanding home equity debt increased, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) 2024 Home Equity Lending Study.

Speaking about analysts’ findings, MBA’s VP of Industry Analysis Marina B. Walsh, CMB said that the number of home equity originations did not increase by much, despite reasons to believe they might.

“Even with evidence of easing credit availability, with originations activity moving to lower FICO credit scores, higher combined loan-to-value ratios, the closings to applications pull-through rate dropped, indicating that home equity lenders were doing more work for fewer loans,” Walsh said.

Walsh further noted an uptick in home equity debt outstanding, despite 2023’s tepid volume growth, and potential opportunities for both sides of a loan.

“The elevated mortgage rate environment slowed servicing runoff, and utilization rates also increased,” Walsh said. “Given the substantial amount of accumulated equity in real estate, there is still untapped potential for home equity lending for lenders and borrowers.”

More specifically, covering data through December 31, 2023, MBA researchers found total originations of open-ended Home Equity Lines of Credit (HELOCs) and closed-end home equity loans increased to $2.13 billion per company in 2023, from $2.10 billion in 2022.

The MBA study also found the following of note:

  • Home renovations slowed to 56% of volume in 2023 compared to 65% in 2022.
  • Debt consolidation grew to 33% of volume in 2023 from 25% in 2022.
  • More than 75% of originations, HELOCs and home equity loans both, were subject to an Automated Valuation Model (AVM) or Desktop Valuation, with most of both categories entailing an exterior/drive-by inspection or no inspection at all, while, conversely, 22% of originations required a full appraisal including an interior and exterior inspection.
  • Lenders expect HELOC debt outstanding to increase 2.3% in 2024 and 4.8% in 2025; lenders expect home equity loan debt outstanding to increase 11.1% in 2024 and 7.2% in 2025.
  • The average HELOC FICO score fell to 760 in 2023, from 769 in 2022; average combined loan-to-value (CLTV) for funded HELOCs at closing increased to 53% in 2023 from 51% in 2022.
  • For home equity loans, the average FICO score fell to 742 in 2023 from 752 in 2022; average CLTV at closing increased to 62% in 2023 from 58% in 2022. 

Further findings from this study are available via mba.org.

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is an independent journalist who has written for DS News and MReport since 2020. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years, has penned thousands of articles on housing and real estate, politics, entertainment, and human interest for the likes of Texas Monthly, Salon.com, and Dallas Morning News. She has won two Mayborn School of Journalism nonfiction writing prizes, a Society of Features Journalism award, and numerous awards issued by Independent Free Papers of America for her work at Dallas Advocate magazines. Reach her on Instagram @chughesbabb.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now

Where Mortgage Professionals Thrive

Quick Links

Categories

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Icon-facebook Linkedin X-twitter

Copyright © 2024 The MortgagePoint.

Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe