Incenter Adds New Chief Legal Counsel

Kathleen Dutill, an experienced mortgage industry attorney, has joined Incenter Lender Services as Chief Legal Counsel.

Dutill, who was previously Associate Counsel with Cenlar FSB and managed litigation at Ocwen Financial Corporation and GMAC Mortgage, will advise Incenter and its member firms on legal and compliance issues.

“As Incenter kickstarts its next phase of growth, Kate is already proving her value,” said Sara Parrish, President at CampusDoor and COO at Incenter Lender Services. “She embodies our collaborative culture, matches our leaders’ mortgage expertise, and is enabling us to expand our solution portfolio swiftly and responsibly.”

Dutill earned her J.D. from Penn State Dickinson Law, her LL.M. in Taxation from Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from La Salle University.

“The minute I met Incenter’s leadership, I was ready to join,” said Dutill. “This is a company that’s determined to make a wider impact and isn’t bogged down by bureaucracy. It’s exciting to work with people with a common vision, and to have a meaningful role in moving our clients forward.”

Incenter is a family of companies committed to helping lending and depository institutions maximize their financial and operational performance and leverage new pathways to growth. Incenter’s offerings include capital markets, loan diligence, student lending, insurance, property tax, accounting and marketing solutions, which clients can leverage on a variable-cost basis.

Latest Moves to Strengthen the Company

In mid-June, Parrish was promoted to the role of COO of Incenter, and also remain President of Incenter company CampusDoor, where her focus on operational excellence, creativity, and team empowerment has propelled new growth since she took over the reins in 2022.

Parrish joined CampusDoor, one of the nation’s largest third-party student and specialty loan origination platforms, in 2016. She is responsible for the growth of the company, which has processed $36 billion in private student loan applications. Before joining CampusDoor, she held various operational and portfolio management roles at the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency. She currently serves on the board of the New Cumberland Federal Credit Union and the York County Economic Alliance in her home state of Pennsylvania.

In addition, Ralph Armenta has joined Incenter Lender Services as President, Lending-in-a-Box, responsible for accelerating a variety of personal/non-mortgage and mortgage loan products into the market that generate accretive revenues and liquidity for lenders, depositories, independent mortgage banks (IMBs), community banks, and credit unions, along with their servicing and subservicing partners. These will be offered through Incenter’s digital Lending-in-a-Box platform on a “plug and play” basis—helping clients start building a new revenue stream, with marketing support. Armenta will also be charged with optimizing product pricing strategies to ensure the maximum benefit for all Incenter customers.