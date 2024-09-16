More Boomers Are Staying Put

Across America, baby boomers continue to make their mark, and their decisions on homeownership are significantly affecting the housing market. Born between 1946 and 1964, this generation has shaped the nation’s economy and culture. Now, as they age, their decision to hold onto their homes is impacting housing availability.

A new survey from Clever Real Estate shows that 61% of boomers currently own homes, and 54% of those homeowners intend to stay in their homes for life. With only 15% of boomers planning to sell in the next five years, the already tight housing market will likely see little relief.

For many boomers, remaining in their homes is tied to financial stability. A significant 76% of them credit homeownership as the main reason for their financial security. With mortgages paid off, 40% of boomers cite lower housing costs as a key reason to stay put. Additionally, 37% want to leave their homes as part of their legacy, passing them down to their children.