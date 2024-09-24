Five Star Recognizes a Legacy of Excellence

At the 2024 Five Star Conference and Expo, set for Tuesday-Thursday, September 24-26 at the Omni Hotel in Dallas, the Five Star Institute will continue its tradition of recognizing and honoring the extraordinary accomplishments of our industry’s women executives. Each year, industry colleagues nominate their peers across five categories, and those nominees are then narrowed down further. These are the women who are making a difference in the industry and making a mark on their colleagues and team members.

Our final recipients in each of those five categories will be honored at the Women in Housing Leadership Awards ceremony, set for Thursday, September 26.

One of the five awards to be handed out will be the Corporate Social Responsibility Award, an award that recognizes executives or companies who are driving charitable initiatives, and helping the industry make a positive difference.

The Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award, an award that recognizes women whose accomplishments have left an indelible impact on the industry and have positively influenced homeownership within the past year. Candidates for this award must have a minimum 20 years’ consecutive industry experience.