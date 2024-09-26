Subscribe Now
Five Star Conference Celebrates 2024 Women in Housing Award Recipients

Picture of David Wharton
David Wharton

The 21st Five Star Conference marked its final day on Thursday with the tradition of the Women in Housing Leadership Awards, an annual presentation recognizing the remarkable accomplishments of women executives working within the mortgage and housing industries.

Following brief welcome remarks from Ali Haralson, President of Auction.com (Lead Sponsor of the luncheon), Five Star Chairman Emeritus Ed Delgado took the stage to formally pass the baton as host of the long-running program to this year’s emcee, Jodi Gaines, CEO of Claims Recovery Financial Services. A distinguished leader with 35 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Gaines was last year’s recipient of the Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award.

Gaines next moderated the “Inside the She-Suite” panel, bringing several of the industry’s top-ranking women executives together to address the challenges and share the inspirational successes they’ve encountered throughout their careers. This year’s She-Suite panel included:

  • Yvette Gilmore, SVP, Servicing Product Strategy, ServiceLink
  • Erum Nayani, SVP, General Counsel, BSI Financial Services
  • Shubha Shivapurkar, Sr. Director, Loss Mitigation, Freddie Mac
  • Dr. Phyllis Wright, SVP, Strategic Human Resources, VRM Mortgage Services

The program closed out as Gaines presented the Awards to this year’s recipients, across five categories.

The Rising Star Executive Award recognizes young women leaders who, while still early in their careers, have demonstrated an outstanding capability to lead and drive progress. Candidates for this honor must have no more than 10 years of industry experience. (You can see all 25 finalists listed in our previous coverage here.) This year’s Rising Star Executive Award went to Kathryn Walterman, Manager of Default Administration, Mountain America Federal Credit Union.

The Leadership by Example Award recognizes those working to empower and promote women in leadership positions and diversity within their companies. This year’s Leadership by Example Award went to Aubrey Gilmore Halim, President, Rutledge Claims Management, Inc.

Next up was the Keys in Hand Award, which spotlights industry executives working to expand homeownership in America, especially for first-time homeowners, providing them with a critical source of intergenerational wealth. This year’s recipient was Tai Christensen, President, Arrive Home. Christensen could not attend the ceremony, so her award was accepted by Gina Gallutia, Executive Director of Memberships for the Five Star Institute. Christensen also serves as the Chair of Five Star’s American Mortgage Diversity Council, which provides a platform for the collaboration of mortgage industry leaders for the advancement of diversity and inclusion dialogue.

The Corporate Social Responsibility Award recognizes executives who are driving charitable initiatives and helping the industry make a positive difference. This year’s award recipient was Tiffany Fletcher, SVP, Compliance and Operations Support, VRM Mortgage Services.

The final award of the night was the Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award, named for the late industry icon who served as Servicing and Secondary Markets Program Manager at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) before passing away in 2018. The Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award recognizes women whose accomplishments have left an indelible impact on the industry and have positively influenced homeownership within the past year. This year the Maggiano award was presented to Donna Spencer, VP of Servicing Relationship and Performance Management at Freddie Mac.

This year’s Women in Housing Leadership Awards Luncheon was supported by Lead Sponsor Auction.com and Partner Sponsors ServiceLink, VRM Mortgage Services, and XOME.

David Wharton, Editor-in-Chief at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has 20 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. He can be reached at David.Wharton@thefivestar.com.
