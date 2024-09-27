FHFA Releases Data Visualization Dashboard for Multifamily Mortgage Acquisitions

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has announced the release of a new data visualization dashboard, an interactive tool for tracking data on multifamily mortgages that enables users to review details about loans and properties at both the state and national levels. Powered by the Public Use Database (PUDB) of mortgage acquisitions by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the GSEs), the dashboard is a more accessible way to view and understand data on multifamily mortgages.

“Multifamily properties are a vital component of the nation’s affordable housing infrastructure,” said FHFA Director Sandra L. Thompson. “Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac play important roles in providing liquidity to support multifamily financing, particularly in rural, low-and-moderate income, and minority neighborhoods. This data release exemplifies our commitment to transparency and providing user-friendly access to data on the Enterprises’ multifamily mortgage acquisitions.”

The Enterprise Multifamily PUDB Dashboard includes data snapshots of key statistics, time series charts, and state maps of multifamily housing characteristics such as median loan amount, number of properties, average number of units per property, and unit affordability. The underlying statistics come from three multifamily data files in the Enterprise PUDB, updated annually since 2008. The dashboard shows characteristics about multifamily loans, properties, and units at the national level, and characteristics about multifamily loans and properties at the state level.

FHFA releases the PUDB for GSE mortgages annually to meet FHFA’s requirement under 12 U.S.C. 4543 and 4546(d) to publicly disclose data about the Enterprises’ mortgage acquisitions.

The FHFA regulates Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and the 11 Federal Home Loan Banks. These GSEs provide more than $8.4 trillion in funding for the U.S. mortgage markets and financial institutions.

Click here for more on the FHFA’s new visualization tracking tool.