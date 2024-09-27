Five Star’s Mortgage Servicing Executive Alliance Celebrates First Anniversary

This piece originally appeared in the September 2024 edition of MortgagePoint magazine, online now.

Founded last year, in the fall of 2023, the Five Star Institute’s Mortgage Servicing Executive Alliance (MSEA), is an industry membership group focused on elevating the next generation of mortgage leaders to transform the industry in an inspiring and innovative way, as well as serving as a guiding force, cultivating talent, and fostering collaboration among mortgage professionals to build a brighter future.

MSEA was founded by a group of visionary senior mortgage servicing and mortgage insurance executives who recognized the need for a dedicated platform to identify, support, and mentor the next generation of mortgage leaders.

They created a space where emerging professionals could learn, grow, and connect with industry experts. The MSEA’s membership draws from the industry’s talent pool of emerging mortgage professionals with leadership potential, such as vice presidents, managers, and team leaders. It unites them with senior mortgage executives and industry leaders who can serve as mentors, provide insights, and share best practices.

The MSEA also involves participation from mortgage companies, both mid-sized and large, that are interested in supporting MSEA’s mission and fostering the growth of these up-and-coming professionals.

With the MSEA now celebrating its first anniversary, MortgagePoint collected some insights from executives and MSEA members who have been involved in the organization’s important work over the past year, which has included the cementing of the group’s leadership and structure into various subcommittees. Here’s what the MSEA leadership had to say, one year in.

Timika Scott, SVP, US Bank/MSEA Chairperson

“I’m excited as we move into the next phase of MSEA. It’s a great honor to work alongside these outstanding leaders who will be steering our subcommittees and driving change in the industry. MSEA is a catalyst for transformation, both for individuals and the industry as a whole, and I’m proud to partner with SVP Michael Merrit of BOK Financial, the MSEA Executive Board, and the Five Star family. Please join me in welcoming them all to their new roles.”

Micole Booker, VP of Mortgage Default Operations, VRM Mortgage Services/Co-Chair of MSEA Cultural Affairs Subcommittee

“I am excited to be a part of the Cultural Affairs Subcommittee because I am deeply committed to advancing inclusivity and celebrating diversity within our industry. The subcommittee’s mission to cultivate a vibrant and inclusive community resonates strongly with my own values and aspirations. I believe that by embracing our differences and fostering an environment where everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered, we can not only enhance our industry’s reach but also create meaningful and lasting change.”

Lucas Byers, SVP, Investor Accounting, SLS/Chair of MSEA Industry Affairs Subcommittee

“Fostering meaningful connections promotes your personal brand and, more importantly, unity within the industry. Our future mortgage leaders need more opportunities to connect socially, share business wins and losses, and serve local communities. I believe that, while we can be good on our own, we are greater when we operate together. I look forward to connecting more inexperienced leaders with the talented folks that have served the mortgage community through the ups and downs.”

Mike McAuliffe, CEO, Aspen Grove Solutions/Co-Chair of the MSEA Cybersecurity Subcommittee

“We all play a key role in protecting homeowners and our industry. Safeguarding and providing appropriate access to digital assets, information, and services is at the core of what we do. I’m excited to be involved in such an important initiative and collaborate with this fantastic group of leaders.”

Donna Spencer, VP of Servicing Relationship and Performance Management, Freddie Mac/Head of the MSEA Mentor and Leadership Subcommittee

“I’m committed to fostering the growth and development of leaders to ensure a strong, innovative, and inclusive future for the mortgage industry.”

Jackeline Torres, SVP, Support Administration, LoanCare/Chair of the MSEA Cybersecurity Subcommittee

“I accepted the nomination because cyber security affects not only how we handle our involvement in our industry, but also our personal lives as well. It’s important for us to understand how we move forward with technology while being able to provide assurance that, as an industry, we also keep in mind the security of our consumers’ information. Technology continues to leapfrog in advancements, and being able to advocate collectively as an industry helps us all move forward together.”

Ramie Word, SVP, Customer Care & Client Delivery/Chair of MSEA Communication & Planning Subcommittee

“I’m very excited to chair the Communication and Planning Subcommittee for the MSEA. Communication is key! This team will work towards expanding the MSEA network, while solidifying new and existing relationships for the next generation of leaders. We want to stay focused on new and recent trends while staying focused on what’s important to our industry and the customer.”