Five Star Institute Partners With Naylor to Drive Industry Partnerships

Picture of Demetria C. Lester
Demetria C. Lester

The Five Star Institute and Naylor Association Solutions have announced a new partnership, which will enable associations to provide members with access to meaningful content and foster deeper member engagement. The Five Star Institute is a national trade association that supports the residential mortgage and real estate markets within the U.S. 

Naylor’s primary responsibility will be facilitating advertising partnerships between companies looking to get exposure from important mortgage industry organizations and Five Star’s MortgagePoint magazine, a trade periodical that covers real estate, mortgage lending and servicing, and related subjects. (MortgagePoint is the successor to Five Star’s DS News and MReport magazines.) Naylor will put Five Star in touch with business associates for possibilities including thought leadership articles, podcasts, webinars, and print and digital advertising. 

“We’re excited to partner with Naylor to help bring MortgagePoint’s comprehensive coverage and subject-matter expert insights with industry organizations and groups looking to expand their exposure and share their visions and capabilities with our readership,” said David Wharton, Editor-in-Chief of MortgagePoint. “This partnership will further allow Five Star and MortgagePoint to connect with key industry stakeholders and reinforce our commitment to protecting and promoting homeownership.” 

The Five Star Institute

Based in Dallas, the Five Star Institute (FSI) is a national trade association supporting the U.S. residential mortgage and real estate market, through membership groups, publishing, conferences, education services and strategic events. FSI advocates on behalf of and for industry stakeholders on policy matters and interests established to protect, preserve and promote homeownership.

Naylor Association Solutions

Naylor maximizes associations’ member engagement through custom-tailored, innovative strategies and solutions. Naylor provides advertising, publication, and media services that build a company’s image and link brands with buyers across the industry. 

Visit TheMortgagePoint.com to stay up to date on the key issues impacting the mortgage and housing industries, as well as TheFiveStar.com for more information on Five Star’s products and services. 

Five Star contact:

Alfred McKelvy, Director of Sales at Five Star Global

Email: alfred.mckelvy@thefivestar.com

Picture of Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than eight years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
Where Mortgage Professionals Thrive

