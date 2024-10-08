Van Ness and Diaz Reelected to Legal League’s Advisory Council

Legal League, the premier professional association of financial services law firms in the U.S. driving progress in the mortgage servicing industry, has announced the reelection of two members to its Advisory Council.

Anthony Van Ness, Founder and Managing Partner of Van Ness Law Firm, and Roy Diaz, Managing Shareholder of Diaz Anselmo & Associates PA have been reelected to the Legal League’s Advisory Council. The Advisory Council strategizes growth opportunities, facilitates education, and enhances strategic relationships in the industry on behalf of the Legal League. Advisory Council Members are responsible for aiding the Chair, Vice Chair, and Director of the Legal League in developing new strategies for progress in the areas of legislative actions, education, compliance, advocacy, and/or marketing.

Van Ness is the Founder and Managing Partner of Van Ness Law Firm, a Florida default and litigation law firm with locations in Deerfield Beach and Miami. The firm has represented national mortgage lenders and servicers since 2004, making it one of the older default firms serving Florida.

“I hate to sound like a LinkedIn post, but this final reelection was a true honor,” said Van Ness. “I have been on this Advisory Council for a decade, having served as Vice Chair during the second part of the pandemic era. Looking at the list of firm members we have, I have some of my best friends right here.”

The Van Ness Law Firm has won several performance awards over the years and takes pride in becoming Fannie Mae retained counsel in 2010 (until the program ended). In addition to his service to Legal League, Van Ness serves on multiple boards for trade, associations, and charity.

“I look at Legal League as my focal point for education, networking, conferences, and even fun,” added Van Ness. “Over the last seven to eight years, foreclosures decreased, regulations increased, and we had to deal with the pandemic. As our law firm had to transition and adjust, so did the Legal League. We pivoted to virtual summit attendance and increased webinars, White Papers, certification training, amicus brief participation, and CLEs. We even had a couple baseball games with the World Champion Rangers. Legal League hosted a great Spring Summit, increased membership, and has amazing servicer/GSE participation. I look forward to more client on-site training opportunities, fun marketing events, summits, and aggressively staying ahead of everyone else in educational and training needs.”

Diaz, Managing Shareholder of Diaz Anselmo & Associates PA, has been a member of the Florida Bar since 1988. He has concentrated his practice in the areas of real estate, litigation and bankruptcy. He has represented lenders, servicers of both conventional and GSE loans, private investors and real estate developers throughout his career with an emphasis on the mortgage servicing industry for more than 25 years.

“As a member of the Advisory Council, my insights and expertise will play a crucial role in shaping Legal League’s strategic direction, particularly as we navigate the evolving landscape of the mortgage servicing industry amidst housing and regulatory changes,” said Diaz. “This position offers me the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded professionals and foster connections that will benefit the industry and the success of Legal League.”

Diaz is admitted to Federal Court practice in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Middle District of Florida, and Northern District of Florida. He is also admitted in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. He is AV Rated by Martindale-Hubbell which is the highest peer rating for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability. He has been instrumental in the establishment of case precedent in Florida supporting enforceability and procedure related to negotiable instruments. Over the years, Diaz has been a speaker regarding mortgage related law and procedure with The Florida Bar, USFN, Legal League, Five Star Institute, ALFN, and National Business Institute.

Joining Van Ness and Diaz on Legal League’s Advisory Council are Chair, Stephen Hladik; Vice Chair, Jane Bond; and Advisory Council members Ryan Bourgeois; Caren Castle; David Demers; Kent D. McPhail; and Neil Sherman.

