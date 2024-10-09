FHFA Launches New Housing Market Data Resources

New national data concerning manufactured home price trends have been released by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). Data on the movement and level of manufactured house prices nationwide are released quarterly by the FHFA in the form of the House Price Index (HPI) and median prices for manufactured homes.

The data from real-property conventional mortgages that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac collected is the basis for both the manufactured house price indexes and the median price. Along with the flagship FHFA HPI, which is provided monthly and quarterly and includes publicly available data series on trends in single-family home prices, pricing data for prefabricated homes will be updated quarterly.

FHFA Boasts New Data Resource on Manufactured Homes

Purchase-only and all-transactions house price indexes (the latter including purchase and refinance data) are included in the most recent data release for prefabricated houses. Each tracks quarterly price trends across the country since 2000 based on individual home repeat sales.

“FHFA’s new data resource on manufactured homes provides relevant, up-to-date information on an important but less-understood segment of the housing market,” said FHFA Director Sandra L. Thompson. “In a housing market with elevated home prices, manufactured housing remains an affordable option. This new data should help advance discussions on responsible efforts to expand homeownership opportunities.”

The second quarters of 2023 and 2024 had a +7.9% increase in manufactured home house price indices. In comparison to Q1, they grew by 3.2% in Q2 of 2024. The median price of prefabricated homes for sale was $231,000 in Q2 of 2024. Compared to Q2 of 2023, this indicates a rise of $1,000.

The FHFA will update the house price indexes and median prices for manufactured homes (including data through September 2024) on November 26.

To read the full release, click here.