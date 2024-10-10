Recent Rate Drop Drives YoY Surge in Rate-and-Term Refi Activity

In its September 2024 Market Advantage mortgage statistics report, Optimal Blue revealed that rate-and-term refinancing activity increased by 50% month-over-month (MoM) as recent homebuyers seized the chance to reduce their interest rates and mortgage payments. Even though the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) reduced its target federal funds rate by 50 basis points on September 18, the market had already factored in some of the rate drop, which resulted in a month-long surge in refinancing activity.

“Refinance production has been trending higher for a few months now as mortgage rates rallied, but purchase activity had been stubbornly stagnant. However, September volumes indicate the tide may be turning,” said Brennan O’Connell, Director of Data Solutions at Optimal Blue. “Excluding April of this year, which was impacted by the timing of Easter, September marks the first month with a year-over-year (YoY) increase in purchase locks since the Fed began raising rates in Spring of 2022.”

Key Findings from the Market Advantage report:

Refinance volume surge: Compared to January 2022, this was the highest amount of refinance production ever recorded. The volume of rate-and-term refinance locks increased by 700% YoY and by roughly 50% MoM. Though it increased by a more moderate 6% MoM, the amount of cash-out refinances was still up over 50% YoY.

the 30-year conforming benchmark interest rate for the Optimal Blue Mortgage Market Indices (OBMMI) decreased by 23 basis points, and the rates for jumbo, FHA, and VA decreased by 22, 25, and 16 basis points, respectively. Because an anticipatory market had already priced a rate decrease ahead of September, the decline in mortgage interest rates did not immediately correlate with the 50 basis point FOMC rate cut.

the 30-year conforming benchmark interest rate for the Optimal Blue Mortgage Market Indices (OBMMI) decreased by 23 basis points, and the rates for jumbo, FHA, and VA decreased by 22, 25, and 16 basis points, respectively. Because an anticipatory market had already priced a rate decrease ahead of September, the decline in mortgage interest rates did not immediately correlate with the 50 basis point FOMC rate cut. Production of conventional and VA loans increased market share: production of conforming loans increased by approximately.5% to 54.4%, while production of non-conforming loans—which includes jumbo and non-QM loans—rose by.25% to 12.6%. VA loans increased by.2% to 13.7%, while FHA loans decreased by about 1% to 18.7%.

production of conforming loans increased by approximately.5% to 54.4%, while production of non-conforming loans—which includes jumbo and non-QM loans—rose by.25% to 12.6%. VA loans increased by.2% to 13.7%, while FHA loans decreased by about 1% to 18.7%. Overall, borrower credit improved: Rate-and-term refinance borrowers’ credit scores grew by an average of 6 points to 737. At 757, the average credit score for a conventional borrower reached a high not seen since December 2020.

Rate-and-term refinance borrowers’ credit scores grew by an average of 6 points to 737. At 757, the average credit score for a conventional borrower reached a high not seen since December 2020. The average loan amount climbed from $372.4K to $383.7K between August 2024 and September 2024, although housing values also increased during that time. The average cost to buy a house increased by $10K to $475.8K after declining during the preceding two months.

Top 10 Metro Statistical Areas (MSAs) by Share of Origination Volume

1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

( Percent of lock volume : 4.6%)

: 4.6%) ( MoM change : 0.6%)

: 0.6%) (Average loan amount: $552,932)

2. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

(4.2%)

(13.4%)

($544,039)

3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

(3.6%)

(4.8%)

($352,803)

4. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

(3.1%)

(11.0%)

($397,453)

5. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

(2.8%)

(0.6%)

($781,863)

6. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

(2.7%)

(14.8%)

($575,449)

7. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA

(2.5%)

(5.9%)

($378,382)

8. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

(2.4%)

(10.7%)

($436,800)

9. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

(2.3%)

(19.6%)

($617,800)

10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas

(2.2%)

(-0.2%)

($343,094)

Optimal Blue Mortgage Market Indices (OBMMI)

While September’s rate lock volume increased by almost 6% MoM—primarily due to the ongoing uptick in refinancing activity—in September, refi volume accounted for 32% of overall production. Refinance production hit its greatest level since January 2022 on an absolute basis.

“As we move into Q4, this is a very encouraging sign that the market may have found a floor and production is on the upswing,” O’Connell said.

The September 2024 Market Advantage report was issued together with the first-ever Market Advantage podcast. Joel Kan, VP and Deputy Chief Economist for the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), is a guest contributor on this month’s episode.

To read the complete September 2024 Market Advantage study, which offers more insights and more in-depth analysis of U.S. mortgage market trends, click here.