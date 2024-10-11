The Week Ahead: Ginnie Mae and HUD to Host Summit on Mortgage Market Resilience

Ginnie Mae and the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) will co-host the “Mortgage Market Resilience and Access to Credit Summit” on Tuesday, October 15 at HUD’s headquarters. This event will explore the intersection between liquidity for mortgage lenders, servicers, and mortgage-backed securities Issuers, and the preservation of borrowers’ access to affordable credit throughout the economic cycle. This hybrid summit brings together leaders from the federal government, private sector, and housing industry to discuss the critical role of independent mortgage banks in the housing finance ecosystem.

Adrianne Todman, Acting HUD Secretary, will deliver opening remarks, followed by a fireside chat with Sam Valverde, Ginnie Mae Acting President, and Daniel Hornung, Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy at the National Economic Council. The summit will also feature three dynamic, expert-led panels examining industry risks, exploring innovative strategies for addressing market challenges, and engaging in meaningful discussions on solutions that could shape the future of housing finance.

“We are committed to empowering Americans with the opportunities and resources needed to build their futures—especially in securing stable, affordable housing,” said Acting Secretary Todman. “Independent mortgage banks play a key role in making this a reality, and this summit will shine a spotlight on their essential contributions to our housing market.”

Additional speakers scheduled to participate include:

Britt Van, Senior Advisor to the President, Ginnie Mae

David Dworkin, President/CEO, National Housing Conference

Hannah Resig, Senior Policy Advisor, Ginnie Mae

Julia Gordon, Assistant Secretary for Housing/FHA Commissioner

John Bell III, Executive Director, Loan Guaranty Service, Veterans Benefits Administration

Laura Arce, SVP for Economic Initiatives, UnidosUS

Mike Patterson, COO, Freedom Mortgage

Greg Keith, SVP/Chief Risk Officer, Ginnie Mae

Bob Broeksmit, President/CEO, Mortgage Bankers Association

Ed DeMarco, President, Housing Policy Council

Chris Dickerson, Senior Advisor, Office of the Director, Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA)

Leslie Meaux Pordzik, SVP, Office of Issuer & Portfolio Management, Ginnie Mae

Stephanie Schader, Director, MBS Policy and Program Development, Ginnie Mae

Michael Brown, Managing Director, Global Securitized Products, JP Morgan Chase

Scott Olson, Executive Director, Community Home Lenders of America

Ted Tozer, Fellow, Housing Finance Policy Center, Urban Institute

Edward Golding, Executive Directory/Senior Lecturer, MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy

Karan Kaul, Senior Policy Advisor, Ginnie Mae

“This summit offers an invaluable platform to discuss how we can collaborate to strengthen the housing system by enhancing the resilience of independent mortgage banks throughout economic cycles,” said Valverde. “Ginnie Mae’s Issuers are our partners in expanding access to affordable lending, and advancing solutions that support their liquidity needs is critical to ensuring sustainable access to credit for the borrowers we serve.”

Click here for a complete event agenda and participant details. This hybrid event is open to the public, with in-person and virtual attendance available.

Click here for more information or to register for the Ginnie Mae and HUD hosted “Mortgage Market Resilience and Access to Credit Summit.”

Also in The Week Ahead