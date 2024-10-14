Mr. Cooper Group Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Mr. Cooper Group has announced several senior leadership updates as the company continues to focus on innovation with investments in new technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to better support customers on their homeownership journey.

“Our technology teams have done exceptional work to elevate and evolve the homeownership experience while driving Mr. Cooper to the forefront of the industry. The team’s depth of experience and passion for discovering new and innovative solutions will truly transform the mortgage space and better serve American homeowners”

Sridhar Sharma will assume the role of EVP and Chief Innovation and Digital Officer. Sharma has been with the company for the last decade serving as Chief Information Officer. Under his leadership, Mr. Cooper developed Pyro AI, the company’s patented AI and advanced machine learning platform that have driven the company’s ability to grow. In his new role, Sharma will continue to lead Mr. Cooper’s digital-first strategy with an even stronger focus on developing and implementing AI and machine learning solutions to give customers and team members a more seamless experience while continuing to push the mortgage industry forward.

The company also welcomes Jeff Carroll as SVP and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to oversee technology infrastructure operations with a focus on resiliency and scale to support the company’s continued growth. Carroll has more than 20 years of experience leading technology operations, infrastructure, cloud platforms and technology modernization initiatives. Most recently, he served as SVP, Platform and Cloud Engineering, at Sabre where he managed the company’s technology infrastructure and led platform modernization efforts resulting in cost efficiencies, enhanced security and an optimized user experience.

“Our technology teams have done exceptional work to elevate and evolve the homeownership experience while driving Mr. Cooper to the forefront of the industry. The team’s depth of experience and passion for discovering new and innovative solutions will truly transform the mortgage space and better serve American homeowners,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO, Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper is also welcoming two new leaders who will collaborate to lead the company’s data strategy and governance models to fuel responsible AI and machine learning across the company. Prerna Kandhari is joining as SVP, Data Engineering, and David Graham as SVP, Data Governance.

Kandhari joins Mr. Cooper with more than two decades of experience leading cross-functional teams at Fortune 100 companies focused on defining and implementing scalable big data platforms that power real time insights, machine learning (ML) and AI solutions with robust controls and governance frameworks. She most recently served as Director of Software Engineering at Capital One, and prior to that as Senior Director of Digital and Technology at CBRE.

Graham joins the company with more than 20 years of experience developing and executing comprehensive data strategies to drive business growth, transformation and innovation. He held several leadership positions at the Royal Bank of Canada and at Standard Charter Bank and has proven expertise in data governance, quality assurance and data architecture to mitigate risks and leverage advanced analytics to provide business insights.

“With a focus on digital transformation, Mr. Cooper solidified our position as the biggest and best mortgage servicer in the country. We are very excited to deepen our technology leadership expertise and build on our momentum while unleashing the power of responsible AI to give our customers a better experience driven by new tools, data and products to help make homeownership more rewarding,” said Mike Weinbach, President, Mr. Cooper Group.