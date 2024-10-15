Meet Five Star’s 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient

Martin-Leano: There is a question here about legacy, and I think my legacy will be measured in terms of not how many businesses I helped build, and how much money I help people make, but in terms of how many people I have helped get to their highest potential. I know of a few that I was able to be part of their growth, and they have reached positions even higher than mine. The most important thing to me is being able to give back.

For women, I think actually going out and being seen is important, otherwise, we just think the system sees us, and we are not seen. There is an art to that because you do not want to be the aggressive feminine type. That’s always an issue … looking like you are aggressive and self-promoting, but there is a way to network, be seen, and be comfortable describing your value. It’s not natural for women, so I would teach them how to do that.

The third thing is continuous learning, because we run out of time, we do not keep current with the times. In general, mentorship is one thing that I would change if I was talking to my younger self to understand business models. In my consulting job, I go around, I see different companies, and the value lies in people understanding your business model. It should go all the way to the lowest level, the lowest-ranked person needs to understand the vision.

Many leaders are lazy about casting vision. It should start from the top, and what you are trying to do, and cascade that down. There is a book by Patrick Lencioni, The Four Obsessions of an Extraordinary Executive: A Leadership Fable, that affected me. The book explains that you must be obsessive about casting vision and then making sure the people all understand it because it’s much easier for them to rally around the vision if they know it.

In general, when giving mentorship advice, that would be the number one lesson, always to paint the vision. What are you trying to do first? And then what are you asking individuals to do to support this vision? Being very passionate about vision is important.

The second thing is to understand your business model. How are you making money? A lot of people do not know why you are here. This is a corporation, we make money, and if we make money, we have jobs for people and have a sustainable business. Many will come in and just say, “This is what I’m supposed to do today.” But how does it fit the overall strategy?