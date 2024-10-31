Guild Mortgage Appoints New SVP of Community Lending Solutions

Nora Guerra has joined Guild Mortgage as SVP of Community Lending Solutions, further solidifying the company’s dedication to fulfilling the promise of homeownership. Guerra has over 25 years of mortgage sector leadership experience, most recently as the senior manager of National Affordable Lending at Freddie Mac.

“Nora Guerra has long been a champion in our industry, educating and leading initiatives to help make homeownership an achievable goal for everyone,” said Terry Schmidt, CEO of Guild Mortgage. “Her values and passion align perfectly with Guild Mortgage’s mission and vision, and we look forward to leveraging her expertise and experience to advance Guild’s mission to make homeownership more attainable and sustainable for individuals and families.”

Nora Guerra, SVP of Community Lending Solutions at Guild Mortgage

In her role as SVP of Community Lending Solutions, Guerra will oversee, create, and broaden policies, programs, and projects that promote affordable homeownership, such as mortgage lending, down payment aid, financial literacy, and community engagement.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to work side-by-side with Guild Mortgage for years as passionate advocates for attainable housing,” said Guerra. “By officially joining the Guild team, we have the opportunity to help shape communities across the nation with stability, liquidity and affordability to truly deliver the promise of home.”

In 2023, Guerra received the Diversity Journal’s Latino Leadership Award in recognition of her unwavering advocacy for housing equality for Latinos and her work to raise the financial literacy of Latino high school and college students. She also received the National Association of Mortgage Brokers Leadership and Partner of the Year award, the Freddie Mac CEO Award for her efforts to promote homeownership in the housing industry, and the Norma Shorrock Award of Education and Innovation from the National Association of Professional Mortgage Women in the past year.

