The Future of AI Risk and Compliance with Alec Crawford

Artificial intelligence is transforming industries at a breakneck pace, promising efficiency, innovation, and cost savings. However, with these advancements come challenges that organizations must address to integrate AI responsibly. In this episode of the MP Access Show, Robert Wilson, VP of Experience at Five Star, sits down with Alec Crawford, Founder and CEO of Artificial Intelligence Risk, Inc., to discuss how businesses can navigate the risks and opportunities of AI adoption.

Alec, a pioneer in AI safety, governance, and compliance, shares his expertise on implementing AI solutions that align with organizational goals while mitigating risks. If your company is looking to integrate AI but is unsure of where to start, this episode provides a roadmap for success.