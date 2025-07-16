Domestication and Collection of Foreign Judgments in Connecticut

This article originally appeared in the July 2025 edition of MortgagePoint magazine, online now.

When a court outside Connecticut, whether in another U.S. state or a foreign country, issues a judgment, that judgment cannot automatically be enforced against a debtor’s assets Connecticut. Before any collection efforts can begin, the judgment must first be formally recognized through Connecticut’s domestication process.

Connecticut law establishes two primary procedures for recognizing and enforcing such judgments, depending on how the judgment was originally obtained. Judgments that qualify under the Uniform Enforcement of Foreign Judgments Act (UEFJA), codified at Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-604 et seq., may be domesticated through a relatively simple filing process. Judgments that do not meet the UEFJA’s requirements, such as those entered by default or confession, require the creditor to file a separate civil action in Connecticut under Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-607.

This article provides an overview of the legal procedures for domesticating out-of-state and foreign-country judgments in Connecticut. It explains the enforcement tools available once the judgment is recognized.