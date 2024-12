Million-Dollar Homes Becoming More Prevalent

While homes worth $1 million or more are actually relatively rare in most metros, it’s a fact that home prices are generally increasing. Dwindling supply has pushed the price point of “middle-class” housing higher and higher. In some metros, such as San Jose or San Francisco, $1 million may not buy much more than a relatively basic home.Experts generally agree the U.S. is short millions of housing units, and in the land of supply and demand, fewer homes equals higher prices. These steep prices are often felt the most in large metros, where strict zoning laws can make new construction difficult and exacerbate supply issues. This can make prices once reserved for only the most luxurious homes more common for, well, more common homes. And even if the housing supply suddenly increased dramatically and prices declined, there would be numerous expensive properties nationwide. Wealthy buyers who buy these high-end properties aren’t going away, nor are the developers who create them. For the study, LendingTree ranked the nation’s 50 largest metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) by the share of owner-occupied homes, with or without a mortgage, valued at $1 million or more, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau 2023 American Community Survey with one-year estimates (the latest available at this study’s writing). To determine the share of million-dollar homes in a metro, LendingTree divided the number of owner-occupied housing units priced at $1 million or more by the overall number of owner-occupied housing units in the area. Click here for more on LendingTree’s study on million dollar homes.