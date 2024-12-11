Million-Dollar Homes Becoming More Prevalent

Paying a million dollars for a home might seem like a dream for most Americans. Yet every year, more people are spending seven figures on a new house, with San Jose and San Francisco the meccas of high-cost living in the US. In their new report analyzing U.S. Census Bureau data, LendingTree discovered that the share of million-dollar homes is increasing, and that some parts of the nation are becoming magnets for these high-priced houses.
Key Findings
- Million-dollar homes are more common, but they’re not everywhere … yet. Across the nation’s 50 largest metros, 10.57% of owner-occupied homes were valued at $1 million or more in 2023, up from 7.71% in 2022. That’s a year-over-year increase of 2.86 percentage points (1.32 million housing units).
- San Jose and San Francisco have the largest share of million-dollar homes. Respectively, 71.57% and 56.57% of owner-occupied homes in these metros are worth $1 million or more, up from 66.28% and 52.91%. These are the only two cities in the study where a majority of homes are worth $1 million or more.
- The four metros with the highest percentage of million-dollar homes are, no surprise, all in California. Limited housing supplies and wealth generated by the tech and entertainment industries are just two factors that feed into the 44.02% of owner-occupied homes across San Jose, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego that are valued at $1 million or more.
- Head east for metros with the lowest percentage of million-dollar homes. Cleveland leads the modest-home crowd, with 1.09% of owner-occupied homes valued at $1 million or more, with Buffalo (1.16%) and Louisville (1.44%) close behind. That said, although million-dollar houses aren’t common in these three metros, their numbers are growing, with a year-over-year increase of nearly 5,800 housing units valued at $1 million or more.
Metros With the Highest Share of Million-Dollar Homes
- San Jose, California
- Owner-occupied housing units: 374,116
- Owner-occupied units valued at $1 million or more: 267,751
- Owner-occupied units valued at $1 million or more (%): 71.57%
- Median value of owner-occupied housing units: $1,393,400
- San Francisco
- Owner-occupied housing units: 9705,016
- Owner-occupied units valued at $1 million or more: 551,606
- Owner-occupied units valued at $1 mil
- Median value of owner-occupied housing units: $1,105,100
- Los Angeles
- Owner-occupied housing units: 2,189,902
- Owner-occupied units valued at $1 million or more: 797,553
- Owner-occupied units valued at $1 million or more (%): 36.42%
- Median value of owner-occupied housing units: $867,200
Metros With the Lowest Share of Million-Dollar Homes
- Cleveland
- Owner-occupied housing units: 633,722
- Owner-occupied units valued at $1 million or more: 6,925
- Owner-occupied units valued at $1 million or more (%): 1.09%
- Median value of owner-occupied housing units: $217,300
- Buffalo, New York
- Owner-occupied housing units: 332,076
- Owner-occupied units valued at $1 million or more: 3,856
- Owner-occupied units valued at $1 million or more (%): 1.16%
- Median value of owner-occupied housing units: $233,300
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Owner-occupied housing units: 392,931
- Owner-occupied units valued at $1 million or more: 5,654
- Owner-occupied units valued at $1 million or more (%): 1.44%
- Median value of owner-occupied housing units: $253,600