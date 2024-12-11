Subscribe Now
Record High Wire Fraud Reported in Q3

Picture of Andy Beth Miller
Andy Beth Miller

Wire and title fraud risks reached new heights in Q3 2024, according to FundingShield’s latest Wire Fraud Risk Report. An alarming 46.43% of transactions in an $82 billion portfolio of residential, commercial, and business-purpose loans revealed vulnerabilities. Each problematic loan exhibited an average of 2.23 issues, underscoring a widespread lack of adequate controls among closing agents and lenders.

Closing Protection Letter (CPL) Errors Soar

The report revealed record-high error rates for Closing Protection Letters, with 45.1% of transactions impacted. Issues ranged from borrower information and property addresses to vested parties and non-borrowing titleholders. These errors highlight the persistent lack of alignment between lender and title systems. Compounding the problem, CPL validation errors affected 9.6% of transactions in Q3.

Wire Fraud Risk Persists

Wire-related errors were identified in 8.1% of transactions, marking the fourth consecutive quarter where this category exceeded 8%. The report also noted a 24% surge in licensing issues, with numerous entities found to have expired, terminated, or suspended licenses. Discrepancies across registrars, insurance regulators, and licensing bodies further complicate the industry’s ability to maintain data integrity.

Broader Implications of Data Breaches

Industry vulnerabilities are magnified by broader cybersecurity threats. For example, a recent AT&T breach exposed the personal data of 73 million customers, including Social Security numbers and payment details. Such incidents provide bad actors with tools to execute sophisticated fraud schemes, making detection and prevention even more challenging.

The Role of Data Accuracy in Transformation

As the real estate finance industry undergoes digital transformation, the importance of accurate data cannot be overstated. Automation and AI-driven solutions promise efficiency and improved customer experiences, but their success depends on real-time data validation and robust source data verification. Without these foundations, automation risks amplifying existing vulnerabilities rather than resolving them.

Key Q3 2024 Metrics Compared to Q2 2024

  • Record Issues Per Loan: Problematic transactions averaged 2.23 issues, a new high.
  • CPL Errors: Affected 45.1% of transactions, setting another record.
  • Wire Fraud Risk:1% of transactions were impacted, consistent with the previous three quarters.
  • License Issues: Increased by 24% from Q2.
  • Title System Discrepancies: CPL validation and title file order issues remained near their all-time high at 9.6%.

Addressing Challenges Ahead

The Q3 report underscores the need for heightened vigilance in data management and verification processes. By prioritizing accurate data and leveraging advanced technology, the mortgage and real estate finance industry can better protect against fraud and ensure smoother transactions for all stakeholders.

Andy Beth Miller is a seasoned journalist, editor, and freelance writer with over 20 years of experience in magazine, newspaper, and editorial writing. She has contributed to a variety of journalistic publications, including DSNEWS, MReport, and FiveStar Institute, as well as luxury magazines such as Pasadena Magazine, Hawaii Home and Remodeling, HI Luxury, Waikiki Magazine, Big Island Traveler, Zicasso, Midweek Magazine, and more. Andy Beth has also written for Dining Out Hawaii and other regional outlets. Throughout her career, she has honed her skills in storytelling, consistently delivering compelling and insightful content across diverse topics. Her work has taken her around the globe, allowing her to cover an array of subjects spanning from procurement and pharmaceuticals to travel and lifestyle. She brings a wealth of experience and a passion for storytelling to every project she undertakes, and considers it a great joy to be able to see the world and write en route.
